This has been a tough week. Five drownings (four on beach; one in bay), two of them children, and only three have been recovered.
My staff and our partners in Galveston Marine Response, Coast Guard, and the Jesse Tree Survivor Support Network have done an admiral job in very trying circumstances.
One thing that helped was that the Beach Patrol year-round staff has been increased recently by four. That doesn’t sound like much, but those few extra bodies allowed us to assign a truck to comb the West End on a jet ski to check the rocks along the south jetty or the groins along the seawall without compromising normal operations.
These incidents really highlight the fact that tourism is increasing during the “off peak” season from September till May. The water is warmer more of the year, so they’re going to the beach and swimming. There was a time when we only really had significant amounts of swimmers on the weekends until the middle of October. Those days are long gone, and we often have large crowds on the beach and in the water into December and starting in February.
We have, like it or not, become a year-round beach destination. This is great for the economy, provided we’re able to take care of these additional visitors for these new “shoulder season” times that have become so busy. Additional staff for the lifeguards will be needed to cover more of the year and to cover more and more beaches, like the addition to Babe’s beach coming soon. We also have to consider that the day tripper’s use of the West End beaches has increased dramatically, and we don’t receive much for the services we need to provide out there for security, lifesaving, beach cleaning, etc.
New beaches are good, and experts say for each dollar we put on the beach we get $7 in return. Great for tourism and for us as residents since that additional hotel tax fuels our tourist services, and the additional sales tax keeps our taxes low. So more people can afford to live here — and the city can provide the types of amenities needed to attract and keep them.
For us on Beach Patrol, the key issues are staffing and infrastructure. Staffing needs are obvious to many people when they see the size of the crowds and the demands that puts on all the emergency services. But infrastructure is a major concern.
We will eventually need some type of substation on the West End, hopefully at a park that captures revenue. I was there when they built the Stewart Beach Pavilion in 1984. It housed us as we grew from a staff of 17 to 145, so we could cover new beaches and increase tourism. It was supposed to last 25 years. It’s way past time to replace it for something that generates more revenue, is a landmark that makes Galveston proud of its flagship beach, and can adequately house a state-of-the-art lifeguard service.
