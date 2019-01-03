The mission statement of the United States Lifesaving Association includes that we “work to reduce the incidence of death and injury in the aquatic environment through public education, national lifeguard standards, training programs, promotion of high levels of lifeguard readiness, and other means.” Much of this happens when many of us gear up during the spring.
During the spring, many agencies, including Galveston, step up public education programs in order to do what we can to drown-proof students before school lets out and millions flock to the beach. We have increased our numbers of agency reported public safety lecture contacts to the point where it’s almost a half million per year nationally, and locally were hitting over 20,000.
Looking at drowning from a public health perspective, there’s a concept called “herd immunity.” If the majority of people in a group are inoculated against polio, then the minority who aren’t have a drastically reduced chance of contracting the disease.
By the same token, if a group of people have been educated in how to avoid hazards when they go to the beach, it is unlikely that other members of the group who haven’t received the “inoculation” of this information will run into trouble.
The thing about this is that there’s not any way to tell how many people our efforts save because they just go to the beach, have a great day, and return home without a problem. But we nonetheless know intuitively that all our collective efforts across the country in this area are making a difference. For example, here in Galveston County it’s relatively rare that one of our own die from drowning.
Agency renewal ensures that we’re all at least meeting minimum accepted standards when we train new guards and re-certify experienced guards. Since all USLA agencies meet the same standards when we train and certify guards, we’re making sure the family that goes to the beach in Jersey, South Carolina, Hawaii, Texas, California, or almost anywhere in the United States where they can swim near a lifeguard is protected by professionals who meet standards that ensures the safety of both beachgoers and lifeguards. The Galveston Beach Patrol exceeds the national minimum standards by quite a bit.
Many of us tend to get busy in the spring with outreach, recruiting, training, prepping for junior guard programs, and dealing with special events and high beach use during times that our staffing may be less than full capacity. Many of our guards are working in conditions that can add even more risk, such as high surf or cold water. During these times, we need to watch each other’s backs even more than when we have a full safety net around us. Our Beach Patrol full-time staff works very hard to provide the training and educational tools that our many seasonal guards need when they join or return. That, a healthy respect for the water, agencies doing the best they can to train and equip guards properly, and all of us watching each other’s backs is a big part of protecting the protectors.
