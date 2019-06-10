I don’t go fishing any more, but I read the fishing column every morning. So I know for stretches he’s been writing about everything except people catching fish because of the rain and the wind. Fishing has been bad. It’s beginning to get better, but fisher people may have to wait for all the fresh water to stop diluting the salt water.
I used to walk the flats just past the Texas City seawall with a bait bucket and a stringer tied around my waist. Very fetching. Sometimes I even caught a fish and managed to keep him.
Lots of nice people fish regularly. I see them on the Texas City Dike all the time. But there are some not-to-nice and not so honest. That’s why we have game wardens, who enforce fish, as well as game regulations.
So I enjoy reading press releases from Texas Parks & Wildlife, the umbrella for all kinds of good things for Texas.
The best one I’ve read lately has to do with the Richland Chambers Reservoir. I don’t know where that is, but it’s home for some pushy people.
The report says, “The subject was found to have several water safety, fishing, and narcotics violations, including no lights and no boat registration, no fishing license, using game fish for bait, leaving game fish to die, undersized crappie, and possession of methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana.”
The subject was arrested and taken to the Navarro County Jail.
A few days later, one of the wardens got a call from the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office informing them the subject’s wife was just arrested for trying to bond her husband out using $900 in counterfeit bills.’’
This story has not got an ending yet, according to the report.
In Delta County, the game warden caught five men with 197 game fish, including bass, crappie and catfish. One of the men had a valid fishing license. All of them were using cast nets to catch their fish. Charges are pending, it says.
In Dallas County, six men were also caught with a net. They were in the process of scaling 48 fish. As the first violators were being cited, two more men came walking out of the woods carrying a bucket containing the net. Wardens then found another bucket with 55 fish.
You don’t fish with nets in Texas lakes and ponds.
Fishing isn’t the only purview of wardens, of course. The recent report tells of a father and son who shot three blackbuck antelope, which were killed on private land and reported by their owner.
The son finally squealed on his father, the shooter. They then admitted they planned to eat the antelope, but couldn’t get them over the high fence in which they were enclosed.
In final reports, a game warden enlisted the aid of a licensed falconer to get a hawk that was flying around inside an Office Depot store in Beaumont.
The hawk was really a night hawk and didn’t take the offered bait. They finally got him with a ladder and a dip net.
And lastly, this reminder not to drive and drink, in a boat. A man on Lake Amistad failed field sobriety tests and was charged with felony BWI (Boating While Intoxicated.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.