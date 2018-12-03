What two words have set your teeth on edge during the past couple of weeks more than any other in a long while?
Black Friday.
Every other breath exhaled across the TV screen has featured that phrase, which I believe to be a creation of the advertising world.
The surprising thing about that slogan is that it has become the highlight of news programs, with program anchors discussing what things cost, where to shop, how to save, how to face the crowds and what is predicted in the way of national expenses for the upcoming season.
This is all expounded in the guise of news.
This is not news.
Weeks before Thanksgiving Day, when some people like to celebrate home and family and good will to all, the hawkers of goods began getting into the minds of normal people, turning them into competitive shoppers.
They had to develop a game plan. They had to build themselves up for the fray ahead. Running a marathon was nothing compared to getting ready for the holiday season
In the minds of people who sell things, the season is created for one reason. Making more money. Do you plan to spend less than $5,000 this Christmas? You’re a piker and the powers that be will certainly let you know about it.
This has been going on for years, of course. It has always been a problem getting my children, both as youngsters and as adults, to realize that Christmas isn’t putting in an order for something and feeling completely cheated it you don’t get it.
As a teenager, I remember feeling the same way.
We have been brainwashed since our toddler years, watching the Barbies and the Cabbage Patches appear along with our favorite cartoons.
Since the world wide web, the mania has grown, with the addition of many new slogans and events.
In addition to Black Friday we now have Small Business Saturday, in which we’re invited to go out and shop locally with the mom and pop places. That to me is the least offensive of the programs.
Now we also have Cyber Monday, in which everyone is urged to order off the websites of all our favorite stores, and some new ones of which we’ve never heard.
I think I have written about the commercialization of Christmas every year that I have written this column. Which is a long, long time.
I’ll say it one more time. Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.
Try to think about that once or twice during this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.