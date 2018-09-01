We tend to forget that there’s nothing like the first day of school.
A friend was telling me how his young daughter is so excited to start kindergarten. She is constantly walking around the house wearing her new backpack and with a book tucked under her arm.
“It’s a chapter book,” he said. “She’ll crawl up on the sofa when no one is looking and ask me to read it to her.”
This, as a parent, is one of those special moments when our children are so hungry to learn they can barely sit still or go to sleep at night.
The week before, his wife brought home a pink, fluffy diary for their daughter.
“You know,” my friend said, “our daughter will sit down at the table each day and fill pages with nothing but letters and then turn to us and say ‘look what I wrote in my diary today.’”
I remember finding this thirst, this hunger to learn, while traveling outside the country — it’s universal.
Driving down an unpaved road on a small Caribbean island, a handful of children walked toward a nearby school. Dressed in blue shorts, white shirts and each with a small bag for books. They were laughing and teasing each other as the road led them through an area most of us would only define as extreme poverty — except this was their home.
Carefully navigating around the students on the uneven road, I noticed the youngest boy broke off into a foot race with our car, his face bobbing up and down outside the window. With a radiant smile, you could see his pure happiness, his enthusiasm for the particular moment in his life.
Somewhere along the line, our thirst for education goes from a footrace to a marathon. The first day of school excitement fades for many as the years pass. By the time many enter their senior year of high school, heads are filled with countless distractions and social pressures. The lure of learning, unfortunately, finds its gravity weakening in the competition for attention.
My wife has a photo of our daughter standing in the driveway on her first day of kindergarten, dwarfed by an oversize backpack, beaming a brilliant smile and looking back over her right shoulder. She, too, shared the energy of my friend’s young daughter as well as the young boy on the small Caribbean island racing alongside my car.
Learning — or the unbridled thirst to learn like my friend’s daughter — is something we would all love to bottle, store and uncork as needed throughout our entire lives. Some of us tend to forget the accuracy of the old saying that “we are the sum of our experiences.” We are — fortunately or not — just that. What you put into life goes a long way in determining what comes out.
Learning is a life-changing experience — but the drive must come from within. Our mind is designed to learn from the day it first flickers to life and until the day we take our final breath. But the energy and enthusiasm for the long-run learning is purely up to us. We alone are responsible for keeping the embers hot.
The secret, however, might actually be closer to home than we think. Maybe all we need to do is remember how to act like a kid on our first day of school for the rest of our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.