As things stand now, a House and Senate conference committee is the only hope Democrats and Republicans can reach agreement on border security and avoid another government shutdown.
Negotiations are ostensibly between Republicans and Democrats. But well-informed Republicans believe it is another set of talks — internal talks among Democrats — that will determine whether the committee succeeds and a shutdown is averted.
Why are the intra-Democratic talks so critical? Because Republicans already agree on the key components of a border security package. They are united behind the need for a border barrier, and they are united behind the other provisions — drug detection technology for ports of entry, more immigration judges, humanitarian aid for detained migrants — that many members of both parties support.
The question is whether Pelosi can be talked down from her my-way-or-the-highway position.
Some members of the conference committee were surprised when Pelosi made an opening offer that not only zeroed out the $1.6 billion for border fencing that Democrats had previously agreed to, but also zeroed out any money for new Border Patrol agents and slashed funds for ICE detention facilities.
The White House has indicated at several times during the last few months that it is willing to compromise on the amount of money set aside for a barrier.
Republicans believe there are Democrats who do not share Pelosi’s immoderation.
But where, exactly, most Democrats stand on the barrier issue is not entirely clear. Take the recent Fox News Sunday interview with Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, a conference committee member who also represents a border district in Texas.
“First of all, we’re not going to have a wall,” Cuellar began, sticking with his leadership. But then: “Now, can we look at some sort of enhanced barrier? That’s something we can certainly look at.”
Even granting that “look at” does not mean “support,” what did that mean? Did that mean Democrats might support, say, replacing Pelosi’s vehicle fencing with a barrier that stops pedestrians? Did it mean Democrats might support barriers in areas that currently have no fencing at all?
Cuellar did not explain. Instead, he attempted to make a sort of federalism argument in which local authorities, not the federal government, should control security on the U.S.-Mexico border.
By the time Cuellar was finished, there was absolutely zero clarity on whether there is a Democratic position different from Pelosi’s.
Republicans believe that such a position does exist and that it could form the basis of a settlement of the current standoff. But for that to happen, Pelosi would have to back away from a stance — walls are immoral — that won the last shutdown fight.
She didn’t give an inch and came out on top. Why would she be inclined to make concessions now, even if some in her party believe it would be best for the country to do so?
