At the San Luis Pass, the tide change flows through a gap only about a mile across. It bottlenecks and accelerates the tidal current tremendously. So, roughly every six hours it changes directions and builds up to full strength. The entire pass is dangerous, but there are two spots that catch the brunt of the current and are exceptionally so.
On the Brazoria side, just on the north side of the bridge, there is a little beach park. A point of sand extends into the pass, maybe 200 yards north of the bridge that diverts the current, which results in a deep area right were the current pulls away from shore. On the Galveston side, the worst part is on the south side, where the beach makes the turn into the channel. There’s a point there where the current runs close to shore, causing unbelievably strong currents and deep, deep areas.
All that current and bottom change is a recipe for death for swimmers — but it makes for phenomenal fishing.
On the weekends in the summer we have a designated “San Luis Pass Patrol,” which has the tough job of patrolling the Galveston side of the pass, keeping people out of the water where we’ve posted signs. Since we started the program, drowning deaths have dropped dramatically in that area.
One of our guards who worked out there last weekend was telling me an all-too-familiar story. He was at that dangerous point, trying to move some people wade fishing. He asked one man to stay out of the water and fish from the shoreline instead. He gave the usual information: “This is a really dangerous area because ... we’ve had a number of drownings in this exact location because ... . There’s a city ordinance that prohibits being in the water here ... . Fishing is fine but can you cast from the dry sand? ...”
The man refused repeatedly saying basically that, “I’m a BOI ... I’ve fished out here for years before the law was in place ... You get (insert important Galvestonian) out here to tell me ... . Even though it’s dangerous for them, it’s not dangerous for me because ... .”
This is a collective issue in our society. It’s like the guy that I asked to put his dog on a leash on a busy holiday at Stewart Beach. His response was, “But this is the friendliest dog you’ll ever meet.” That could be true, and the dog was cute, but what about the rabid beast nearby?
The fisherman may know what he’s doing. The dog may actually be on a “verbal leash.” But if we make exceptions for “special cases” where does it end?
If we each think that we can do what works best for us at the time — text while driving, park in the red zone, cut the line, drive where others can’t, swim in the rip current, or ignore any of the rules in place for our collective good and safety, where does that leave everyone else? Where does that leave our society?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.