I’m a fan of the activities of Texas Parks & Wildlife in all their entities. I watch the weekly show on Channel 8.
I get press releases from them on my computer and those give me permission to copy the news stories and write about them.
They wear tan uniforms and lots of them wear big-brimmed hats. So, most of them sort of connect themselves with the heroes of the Old West.
They’re like the gun-toting cowboys of yore, at least in my mind.
So, having them associated with the very latest in technical advances is a little mind-boggling. But here they are, doing surprising things.
A recent report from Coleman County tells of game wardens who got a report of an emergency search-and-rescue call regarding two missing kayakers on the Colorado River.
The sheriff’s office pinged one of the kayaker’s phones and obtained, according to the report, “an approximate starting point location of where they might be.”
The next part really got me.
“Using the game warden’s search and rescue drone, wardens were able to locate the kayakers on a remote bank of the river at 1:30 a.m.”
Then the wardens hiked to the kayakers and guided them off the river. How about that?
Here’s another one for the record books.
One Saturday in June, game wardens were patrolling Lake Granbury when they came upon a boat adrift on the water, with no lights on and no visible occupants.
The report continues, “As the wardens got closer, they observed two naked occupants onboard engaged in intimate activities.”
Love that tasteful description.
They reported that when the pair realized they had been spotted, the male occupant started the boat and began driving away despite numerous commands to stop.
The wardens caught up and found out both the occupants were highly intoxicated. They administered field sobriety tests to the driver, who was then arrested for boating while intoxicated.
You may have noted from TV and newspaper reports that game wardens are making more and more of these “boating while intoxicated” arrests.
I can remember back in the day being terrified while riding around in a boat with a beer-swigging driver. Law enforcement never did anything back then. I’m glad times have changed.
Here’s one more time when modern times can trip up offenders.
A Henderson County game warden got a call about a man who had posted a video on Snapchat of a small alligator in his bathtub.
The warden contacted the individual and arranged for a place for them to meet so he could hand over the alligator. The warden recovered the three-foot-long pet and released it back into the wild.
The report concludes, “At least he can take a bath again.”
Well, amen to that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.