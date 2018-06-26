Out my new bedroom window I can see a big red “B.” At night it gleams through the darkness.
It is the final letter of the H-E-B sign, an icon in the dark, symbol of the neighborhood.
Truly, when people have asked where I moved, the first description I give them are the little houses behind H-E-B. And almost everybody knows where I am talking about.
The change in my lifestyle has gone from single-family dwellings in a noisy urban neighborhood to a cosmopolitan collection of business establishments, surrounding an oasis of quiet.
It is also an oasis of necessities, it seems.
Within eyesight of my new digs are the purveyors of everything I might want or need. Nice.
My surroundings beckon me to come and shop. And I do.
Nearby are fabulous forts of feeding frenzy. On the corner, if I am hungry for a steak, there’s Gus’. Across Palmer, but not very far, is Schlotzky’s. I celebrated when that café came back into the community after a long dry spell.
Long before I moved, I had been to Bayview Dental Center, first as a patient of Dr. Bill Chuoke, later attended by Dr. Kyle Hale, who bought the practice.
I can remember when Bill built that building and waited a long, long time for all the other offices to get occupied.
His long wait is over. When I sold my house, I went next door, to Edward Jones, to plunk my money down with Hank Harrity. All these folks, you see, are within walking distance.
I travel either by alley or around by the parking lot to get to H-E-B, where I am about to find out where everything is shelved. At least until they move things.
Whole families of mom, dad and four or five kids travel the aisles of H-E-B, making every grocery trip a weekly adventure.
If I go down the alley to H-E-B, behind the construction in progress that used to be Albertsons, I can see through the buildings which are in the process of being renovated.
I can’t remember what Biz Buzz told me was going there, so I just have to speculate. I know for sure Dollar Tree is coming back because the employees there told me so before they closed their doors. I miss Dollar Tree.
All the new stuff is going to be nice, I’ll bet, and it is all right here within reach.
Will there be new clothes? Another grocery store? I am drunk with anticipation.
