After delineating the myriad of belongings available to the public from the local library, I got to wondering if the pictures are still there. I’m thinking probably not.
Back in the golden era when the late, great Paul Barth was city secretary, he had an office at the back of what I consider the tax office at city hall.
It was pretty “officy.” So, he decided it needed a little decoration and I agreed to help.
Our Moore Memorial Public Library had in its collection pictures, hanging on the walls, which were available for checking out, just like the books.
So, I picked out a few for him and he hung them. And when he got tired of those, we swapped them out for others.
I don’t know if people out in the community borrowed those pictures and then took them back, but surely somebody did at one time or another.
As his collection was rotating, mine was beginning to grow, especially with works by local artists.
And when I moved, I got rid of a bunch of stuff. But none of the art. It moved with me and was soon hung all over this apartment.
Some of the local artists are kinfolk, like my youngest grandson, whose ink drawing of my dog, Mozie, done when he was about 5 or 6, is still hanging on the fridge.
The middle grandson’s photo of pieces of banana floating in air, done in class at College of the Mainland, is among the collection. The oldest grandson’s abstract art, done at a festival at the Davison Home when he was about 12, is also among the collection, along with a granddaughter’s framed poem and another granddaughter’s oil painting of part of a motorcycle.
I have a watercolor by Odette Rubin, which was won in a hard-fought bidding war at the museum.
I have two pictures by Willie Dee Criss. One is of a huge dragonfly with iridescent wings, and the other is a scene that looks to me like a hurricane in progress.
I have a gorgeous photo of a roseate spoonbill, which I bought at one of the art shows at the Lowery Center.
One of the winners of that art show, Lydia Thompson, is also in the collection with a beautiful portrait of my late schnauzer, Mozie. Lydia teaches at Dickinson High School.
I have an oil painting of bluebonnets done by Dr. Truman Blocker’s mother. Dr. Blocker came from Tom Bean, Texas, and interned at the Sherman hospital where my doctor father mentored him.
The bluebonnets are the oldest in collection.
The newest, sort of art, is a 6-inch statuette of J.J. Watt, a Christmas gift from my daughter.
I guess I won’t need to check out any pictures from the library.
