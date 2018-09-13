Lifeguard No. 3 Michael Lucero was working the early shift at Stewart Beach on Sept. 9. It was looking to be a slow day with rain in the Houston area and not many people moving around on the beachfront yet. He watched over maybe 50 people on the beach, with 10 or so in the water.
Since Lucero came to work with us, I’ve always been impressed with how attentive and responsive he is. He’s always been really good about being proactive when he works in the tower. He trains hard and regularly, and he is consistently very nice and patient with our beachgoers. He took the initiative to train as a dispatcher, and this summer he did just as good a job coordinating 32 lifeguard towers, seven rescue trucks, and a couple of mobile units (UTVs) simultaneously.
He did not disappoint when one of the more unexpected things possible happened Sunday. He came on the radio calmly letting his area supervisor know that a funnel cloud was developing behind his tower to the north. He then just as calmly called in that the funnel cloud had touched down in the parking lot of Stewart Beach and that he was going to move people out of the way.
We have dust devils all the time in the late summer. Usually they’re just strong enough to blow sand in people’s eyes and might uproot a couple of umbrellas. This wasn’t that.
When I got on-site I could see the swirly tracks in the sand and it looked like the thing had barreled through with a diameter of about 15 yards. Witnesses reported that, as it came through the parking lot, about 10 of those heavy blue beach trashcans were swirling in the air maybe 30 feet off the ground. It blasted through the umbrella line and reportedly the umbrellas were converted to spear like projectiles, while about 20 or so spun around and around.
These same witnesses all said basically the same thing. Before they knew they were in danger, Lucero first cleared the people in the water, and then moved the people on the sand out of harm’s way firmly and efficiently. When it was all over, and he surmised that there were no injuries, he stepped back up into his tower, called “Tower 6 back on location,” and resumed his duties of overseeing the public.
Obviously, this could have gone a whole different way. But Michael was the perfect example of how we want our lifeguards to respond to emergencies. If they’re alert and proactive they can prevent injuries, or worse, before people even realize they’re in danger. He was quick in his thinking and in his actions without a lot of fuss. And it paid off.
As we look at the next few weeks and associated storm potential, let’s try to follow Lucero’s lead. Make sure you’re ahead of the game if the time comes to act. If officials put out warnings that recommend evacuation, do so early and efficiently. And stay safe!
