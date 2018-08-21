I had a birthday this month.
I know most of you folks out there in adulthood don’t like to talk about birthdays or tell your ages.
But you reach a certain age when it no longer becomes anathema and becomes a badge of courage.
The worst birthday I ever spent was my 60th. How I hated that. It was for me the beginning of getting old and I didn’t want to do that.
But now I’ve reached 88 — and isn’t that splendid!
Even the numbers look good on the page, whether written out or made into numerals. Two eights. 88. If you write them like a zero sitting on top of a zero, they are especially jazzy, I think.
My electrician daughter told me she was taught as an apprentice to make the eights as zeros on top of zeros so they would not be confused with “bs.” How about that?
I was going to go to the birthday bash at The Village, but it was on a Monday and I had already committed to playing bridge.
I have been a committed professional substitute, as opposed to being a member of the group. I think it gives me more freedom.
It also allows me to be dumber than everybody else when it comes to playing bridge.
My bridge-playing friends are always telling me I need to write about the bridge games, but I wonder if there is really enough to say about playing bridge.
Back in the day, lots of people learned to play bridge. I had really arrived on the adult scene when I was allowed to substitute in a grown-up game.
Young people don’t seem to be interested in learning to play bridge any more. Maybe they might change their minds if they tried the games which appear on the internet.
Since those olden days, a lot of the rules, and especially the strategies, have changed.
So much so that one of my friends brought me a new “Bridge for Dummies” book and I studied it quite a bit to bring myself up with the new stuff.
I am still not good at adding up all the points I have and the ones my partner tell me he/she is holding.
All that point telling goes on during a secret discussion in which certain bids mean certain things.
So, sometimes I don’t get the secret code. Then I don’t remember how many points it takes to make so many tricks. A trick is four cards won, each card played by a person. You have to win a stack of tricks to make a good score.
The adding of points from the secret code is a math thing.
Everybody knows I am not a math person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.