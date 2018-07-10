It’s time once more to delve into the intricacies of big words that nobody knows, which some people like to read and learn.
A bridge-playing acquaintance recently reminded me that enough time had lapsed since the last vocabulary review.
Hence this new report, courtesy of the folks who publish the Merriam-Webster dictionaries.
Our first outing is “compunctious.” It’s one I have heard, as in doing something with compunction. It’s regretting something, needing to apologize, but doing so in a way that the person to whom you are apologizing doesn’t really understand. Get it?
Then there is “desideratum,” which comes from the word desire, and means something that we used to desire but no longer have feeling for and wish we still did.
“Alexithyma” is mostly used as a psychiatric term for “without mind or will” and explains why overweight people do a lot of emotional eating.
I guess at some time or another, we can all be said to be suffering “leucocholy,” which means to be preoccupied with trivial and insipid diversions. (TV shows, for example.)
You probably know “trepidatious.” You have surely at one time felt trepidation, meaning you are fearful and worried about the outcome of some action.
“Compathy” sounds like something we ought to know, and it is — sort of.
To have someone with whom you may share feeling of joy, who may also be available to you to share your sorrows involves compathy.
The Bible has words which talk about “rejoice with those who do rejoice and weep with those who weep.”
There is also conjubilant, which means “shouting together with joy” and collachrimation, which suggests “weeping with.”
If you don’t feel good and you don’t feel bad, what you need is the description “all-overish.” This specifically describes a non-specific feeling.
A lot of these new words — new to me — talk about feelings, it seems. The next is “callosity,” which is a word for a state of not having feelings. We have lots of words for paucity of emotion, including heartlessness, cold-blooded, apathetic, stolid and impassive.
Add to them collocity, which literally means thick-skinned. It is similar to pachydermatous, which means thick, or thickened, like the skin of a pachyderm.
Here’s one you’ll know. “Stomaching.” As a verb, stomach tells us something we can’t stand. It literally means to remember with anger, to take offense at.
I frequently refer to myself as a “word person,” which I mostly use as an excuse for my inability to work in any way, shape or form with numbers.
I do not work well in math. I cannot make change. I do not keep score.
I am a word person. Once upon a time I was the proud owner of a “Roget’s Thesaurus,” when I was in college.
Somebody stole if from me. It was worth pretty good money to the thief.
If continues to be one of my greatest sources of collachrimation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.