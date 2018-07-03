She closes her little brown eyes in supreme satisfaction as she sings about her haircut, which is sensationally, beautifully, wonderfully, and perfectly round.
She is an absolutely snowy white and fuzzy and seems to me to be the epitome of all the latest in springtime television commercials.
She’s a dog. And this quarter’s turn of advertisement spokesmen includes lots and lots of animals, especially dogs.
The little white one is the middle of three speaking dogs. Actually, they are all singing, or trying to.
The first is a rat terrier looking guy who is happy because all of his food is free of harmful additives.
The third is a great big Dane, who sings about how he has had all his shots and is ready to go out on the town. The three represent a big-box pet supply store. That brand has other singing commercials, equally entertaining.
There is a big black dog who wonders what kind of training he has to endure. After a long list of things he might have to do, he ends with thinking about “shaving his master’s back.”
There’s another big guy, a beautiful Weimaraner, who describes all the things his treatment protects against, including fleas, ticks and “musky toes.” Somebody then corrects him, but “musky toes” tends to stick in your mind a while.
There are lots of pet food spokes pets, but the one I love is a furry little bundle resting on the shoulder of someone. He sweetly intones, “You can buy the cheaper dog food, but my gas will reward you.”
That’s a real threat.
Even more threatening are the four angry dogs held firmly on leashes by the plaintiff’s attorney who claims to wield a big hammer.
He’s as mean as a junkyard dog, he says, and he shows off his dogs to prove it. They all look pretty mean.
In other news, which is real news, not an ad, an English bulldog named Zsa Zsa was crowned “the ugliest dog in the world.” If you saw him on TV, you know he deserved it, poor dear.
In addition to dogs there are a couple of cartoon cows, one bad, one good, who illustrate what happens when your milk contains lactose and you can’t handle it.
A recent television drama, “Elementary,” had a whole lab full of rats, some of whom had consumed part of a poisoned dead body and became equally poisoned. That was pretty gross.
You don’t see much about cats, except the ones who leap up on the counter, or the window sill, and eat daintily from a crystal bowl.
Or the beautiful white “wild child” who goes zipping around through all the furnishings, shedding wherever he goes.
Maybe by fall all the animals will have gotten their fill of fame and we can switch to more human barkers.
