The sun was just peeking over the horizon, and the rough, windblown surf showed pink highlights as we lined up. Legs vibrated and hands showed white knuckles on our racing boards as the call came out, “Paddlers take your mark ... go!”
The current swept from west to east, but I hedged my bets by lining up on the east side, hoping some of the less experienced racers would overcompensate by playing it safe. As we punched through the inside break, to my right were Joe Cerdas and Kevin Anderson. We were first through the inside break and had a bit of a jump on the rest of the pack. But I knew there were some fast people in that group.
I edged up and was in first for a bit. Visions of reclaiming the rescue board race title danced through my 53-year-old head. But then we hit the outside break. Joe and I got nailed by five or six giant piles of whitewater. In the chaos, I saw Kevin clear the break, barely skating around the big set waves, and streak around the first buoy. Finally, Joe and I clawed our way through and rounded the buoy. I expected the pack to have pulled ahead, but most of them had troubles of their own. Taylor Stickline was the exception, and he paddled straight through the outside impact zone unscathed.
I tried to take deep strokes and control my breathing as we headed to the second buoy. Taylor hung tough, but angled too far out. I focused and ignored burning muscles, pulling a little ahead of Joe. I still had a chance at second place, but I knew Joe is exceptional at catching waves and reading currents, so I was far from in the clear. I rounded the buoy and tried to stroke into an outside wave. I caught it, but slid sideways, so only got a short ride. As I recovered and straightened out, Joe flew by on the next wave.
Looking behind me, a solid 5-foot monster reared up. It broke hard and I was tossed forward. Somehow, I held on to the handles of my racing board, which was completely sideways, while getting bounced around by the whitewater. I saw a blue board floating on the inside to my left. I assumed Joe had lost his board and that I’d caught him. I snagged a small, foamy inside wave and rode it to shore against a small rip current. But, as I stood up in shallow water, Joe ran by from my right, passing me and sailing through the finish gate. The board I saw belonged to one of the competitors that didn’t make it around the course.
We have two races early each Sunday. Surf racing can be anyone’s bet, which is a huge part of the fun. Speed, training, experience, trickery and luck are all in play. But there’s no way to better hone rescue skills than to push and learn from each other in the conditions you might have to save someone in.
