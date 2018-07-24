Some of Texas’ unsung heroes, I think, are game wardens. They do a lot of important stuff, but nobody hears about it much. Once in a while, I get a press release from Texas Parks and Wildlife, which fills me in on what’s been going on with all these folks.
They check on hunters and fishermen of course, to see if they are obeying all the laws. But they do a lot of other things, like rescues of those who have gotten into all sorts of messes.
One of the latest reports is listed, by them, under the category “you can’t make this stuff up.”
A Concho County game warden received a report of two cars colliding and going off a bridge into the Colorado River.
About the same time, according to the report, the McCulloch County Sheriff’s office got a report of gunshots on the same bridge.
The game warden got there first and saw a woman in the top of a nearby tree yelling for help and pointing toward the water. He ordered her to come down and she said, “Here, hold my pistol.”
He did and she came down. She said her boyfriend’s car had gone off the bridge with him in it. She then told the warden the boyfriend’s cellphone number.
The warden called, the boyfriend said he was OK, his car had not gone off the bridge and he was just out fishing.
The report continues that the warden asked the woman why she was up a tree with a pistol and she told him she had shot at some pigs and was afraid for her safety.
The sheriff’s deputies arrived and took her into custody. The report concludes. “Multiple charges are pending.”
It didn’t say so, but I am imagining that a mental health professional probably got involved in this case.
Closer to home, a Harris County game warden saw two men fishing under a state Highway 146 bridge, which sported a “No Trespassing” sign.
As he neared the pair, he could smell marijuana. Neither man had a fishing license. The warden asked about weapons and one man glanced down at his front waistline.
The warden then handcuffed him and did a search, finding a pistol with the serial numbers scratched out.
The warden then found a fake Social Security card. He contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection and one of the men was arrested for unlawfully carrying a firearm. His deportation is also pending.
Another warden in Johnson County went to a car parked near a boat ramp at Lake Pat Cleburne to check for fishing compliance.
Instead, he found two naked individuals in the car. They had a glass pipe with an off white substance commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. Both were ordered to put on their clothes. The warden found all kinds of drug paraphernalia. They were both arrested.
As you can see, game wardens do a lot more than check hunting and fishing licenses.
They should be counted among our hero first responders.
