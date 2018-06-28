The morning shift is already out working as the afternoon shift shows up. After clocking in, they all run down to the beach to swim, run and review some type of skill. This morning was hand signals, the other day it was CPR or components of a rescue. They then pile up to the headquarters to clean and then are issued radios, flags and binoculars. Then the army moves out. They drive or ride bikes to their assigned towers, 32 in all.
Jet skis are moved into position and launched, the yellow fleet moves out to fill 32 miles of beach, which includes six zones, and UTVs are deployed to the beach parks and to the San Luis Pass. And on a big holiday weekend like this one, lost child detail areas are established at the beach parks to be staffed with lifeguards and Wave Watcher volunteers. This weekend, each tower will be staffed with two guards working a staggered shift. Two units will be on-call throughout the nights. Hopefully, it will be enough.
For the big weekend, a few simple safety tips that can keep you and your family safe while enjoying all that our beaches have to offer. Of course, avoiding rip currents is No. 1. Rip currents move perpendicular to shore, and in Texas, typically occur near a structure like a jetty or pier. They create holes or trenches underwater. Although they don’t pull you under, they do pull you out and can cause exhaustion and panic.
Obey warning signs and instructions from a lifeguard to be safe. Also, pick a stationary point as a reference, so you don’t accidentally drift into a problem area. If accidentally caught in one, relax, float and go with the flow. Call or wave for help if possible. If you’re a good swimmer, try swimming parallel to shore until out of the current, and then back to the sand. If you see someone in a rip, don’t go in after them. Multiple drownings often occur when a well-meaning good Samaritan goes in without proper equipment or training. Instead throw a floating object or line to them.
As a general rule, pick a lifeguarded area to swim. Our guards are well-trained and are some of the best. You are still responsible for your own safety, but they can provide an added layer of safety if needed. They can also help with first aids, lost children or virtually any type of beach emergency. It also helps to swim with a buddy, obey warning signs and flags, and avoiding diving in headfirst.
We are now looking at some pretty hot and humid weather so be sure and take precautions. Hydrate with non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages, wear protective clothing, use sunscreen with a high SPF and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.
Overall, use good common sense. The ocean isn’t a pool or pond, so you should be extra careful. Non-swimmers and children should use lifejackets.
Above all, know your limits. Then go have fun!
