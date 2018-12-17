Since we’re in the middle of football season, I’ve been thinking about team names and team mascots, some of which are pretty unusual.
Nearest and dearest are the Stingarees, which I think is a pretty unusual name for a school team. But appropriate to the area, of course.
Another local team, the Gators from Dickinson, also speak to the territory.
Why don’t they call the Friendswood players The Friends? Why is the Pearland team called Oilers? They ought to be Pears. Think about it.
Houston’s Cougars are pretty apt, I guess, though we seldom see live ones roaming around the city any more, even near Buffalo Bayou.
Our biggest universities have Aggies, which take their name from the agricultural part of agricultural and mechanical, which we almost never hear. Their mascot is a collie dog named Reveille.
Big old University of Texas has a longhorn, which is a really good mascot for big old Texas, don’t you think?
Moving around the country, we come to the Maryland Terrapins, a name I really love. Though properly, Maryland players ought to be called Crabs, the animal the state is most famous for.
Dallas has Cowboys, which makes sense. Houston has Texans, also sensible. Oklahoma has the Sooners, named for the people who settled the state because they got there sooner. Love their song — Boomer Sooner!
Texas also has a good song, “The Eyes of Texas,” which bands all over the United States play whenever they’re honoring our state, thinking it’s our state song. Which it isn’t.
My hometown of Sherman was represented by the Bearcats. None of us knew what a bearcat was.
Our arch rivals in Denison were known as the Yellow Jackets, which I think is a most unusual name for a school team. But we didn’t think so at the time we were getting beat by them.
My alma mater, North Texas State, now University of North Texas, has the Eagles and we used to have a real eagle with a cage big enough to fly around in. But since the era of Mean Joe Greene, North Texas has been known as the Mean Green. In the winning column they’re not so mean any more.
The Cougars and the Baylor Bears no longer have a live animal on campus, I believe.
Texas Tech Red Raiders have a guy who rides a horse up and down the sidelines, so I guess that horse is their mascot.
After a lot of digging, I found out the Green Bay Packers are named after the Indian Packing Co., who donated the first uniforms to the team at its inception.
The only thing I know they have is a headpiece for fans shaped like a big wedge of cheese. Fans are known as cheese heads.
There are hundreds more names and appropriate mascots. In Robstown, the team is named The Cotton Pickers. Who knows who will turn up in next year’s winning circle?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.