Along with members of the Texas City Civic Club I got another shot at the facts and figures of the upcoming bond election for College of the Mainland.
The dealer in facts was Ruth Rendon of the communications department at COM. She communicates well.
A couple of new things I learned have to do with who is, and who isn’t, in the college district.
She said one person told her “When League City votes for the bonds, I will vote for the bonds.”
She then explained that the folks in League City were never going to vote for the bonds, because they’re not in the college district.
That district consists of the school districts of Dickinson, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City/LaMarque. They created the college district. They pay taxes for the college district. They elect the board members for the district.
However, League City, which is in the Clear Creek Independent School District, is in the college’s service area. Therefore, there are League City students attending the college, with an out-of-district higher tuition rate.
There’s even a building in use by the college in League City. It’s leased by COM.
Rendon also said she’s in a leased building, in the little center across the street from the main college campus.
The big push for passing the bonds is the big need for more space because more and more potential students are on the waiting lists, she said.
The college has room to build buildings and needs to get them out of the ground. People who want to be nurses and people who want to be operators at the local plants are the major groups in the waiting lines.
Voting began Monday, and you can vote out at the college at its new conference center, which was once the COM gymnasium. That center, along with the present student center, was renovated with funds already in the COM coffers.
One of the upcoming projects, included in the bond, is the modernization of the COM theater. For many years I attended and reviewed plays and musicals at “The best little theater in Texas” and it lived up to its name.
In fact, it was frequently called the football team of COM as it brought in many, many fans.
I like the creation of a STEAM building. Both the local high school and junior high school have STEM projects, popular all over the country. The letters stand for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. COM has added another letter, “A”, which stands for Arts, which is a decided improvement on the emphasis attached to higher learning.
Once again, I’m putting my small voice to the chorus of those urging the passing of this bond issue.
