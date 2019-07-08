I still have a few friends who believe that any kind of help for the less fortunate, including food banks, is just an invitation for people to scam and cheat.
They are so wrong.
I didn’t realize how really, really wrong they were until I looked at the local statistics, supplied during a recent talk by Julie Morreale, who is an executive assistant at the Galveston County Food Bank.
Morreale told members of the La Marque and Texas City Kiwanis Clubs of the thousands of local people who would go hungry without their help.
She also emphasized, hoping for more help, that the whole thing would never work without the assistance of lots of volunteers.
The stats are astounding. The food bank served 438,000 people in 2018. That includes all the participants in food distribution centers in all the towns and cities.
A whopping 7.2 million pounds of food were given away to feed men, women and children who needed everything they could get in order to live.
And when the banks were organizing food, handing out food and delivering food, it took 45,125 volunteers to lift that heavy load.
Locations for food distribution, set up on different days of the week, are these:
• Lighthouse Christian Ministries, 800 Grand Ave., Bacliff, 281-339-3033.
• Bolivar Peninsula Community Outreach, 1050 Bay Vue, Crystal Beach, 409-543-4087.
• Living Faith Outreach, 3700 Deats Road, Dickinson, 281-309-0799, or M. I. Lewis Social Service Center, 215 FM 517, Dickinson, 2281-534-3216.
• Calvary Chapel Manna Ministry, 3345 FM 528, Friendswood, 832-722-3348; Friendswood United Methodist Church, 110 N. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, 281-482-3225; and Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood, Friendswood, 281-482-1950.
• Hitchcock folks, along with those from La Marque , Santa Fe and Texas City, can go to Client Choice Food Mart, 624 Fourth Ave. N., Texas City, 409-945-4232.
• Texas City also has distribution through Mainland Children’s Partnership, 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 601, Texas City, 409-643-8240; and St. Vincent de Paul of St. Mary’s, 2000 Texas Ave., Texas City, 409-948-8444.
• H.I.S. Ministries, 4205 Jackson St., Santa Fe, 409-925-4697.
Mobile distributions are also made at various locations throughout the county. You can get a list at www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org.
They deliver food to shut-ins. They are also making up lunches for children during summer vacation from school.
If you want to help, or donate money, call 409-945-4232.
Sometimes groups get together and donate their time as a team, which works well for everybody. But the food bank needs to know who is coming when. Walk-ins aren’t really encouraged, so make some plans ahead, as an individual or as a group.
But please be assured, your help will really be appreciated.
Children on vacation with no free cafeteria food are hungry.
