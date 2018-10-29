What’s gnu? I don’t know, what’s gnu with you?
That scenario, thus suggests a new TV commercial that absolutely screams to be written about and commented upon.
It features two gnus, or wildebeests, if you prefer, discussing the possibilities of getting across a river full of crocodiles safely.
Anybody who has ever watched any African safari movies, or African documentaries from public television, knows about the annual migration of the wildebeests and their annual proclivity for falling prey to hungry crocs.
The pair, facing the annual trek through the river filled with gnu-eating crocodiles, seem like they’re opting to take a bridge, spanning space in the background. In real life, of course, there’s no convenient bridge.
I don’t know who thought this one up. I don’t even remember what it advertises. But it’s genius at attracting attention.
The main thing we all have to say about television commercials is that we’re all looking forward to Nov. 6. After that day, we won’t have to see political entreaties anymore and that will be a blessing.
To the many of us who have zappers on our television sets that day is already here.
Browsing back through the latest TV ads we come across a guy who’s tired of conventional banks and has joy in finding a bank that is actually a café.
Have you actually seen a bank lobby tricked out to become a café? Let me know.
Featured, not in that café, but in another, is the guy in the T-shirt that’s only half-washed.
The attractive girl who is his understanding companion seems not to mind that he looks so “comfortable.”
Tell me please what guy in his right mind would go out on a first date with a pretty girl dressed in a V-neck T-shirt to begin with? Half-washed or not, his attire is entirely inappropriate, even in this sloppy day and age.
There’s a long, involved scenario, featuring one of the latest in cellphones, which has people taking selfies and making really bad mistakes over and over.
The ad implies that with their super-duper cellphone camera, all the selfies ensconced in your file would be beautiful, with everyone looking sane and presentable.
Not true.
And back to animals in commercials, not limited to gnus.
In a setting full of cubicles, a familiar sight to most office workers, a girl is talking on the phone, gossiping, and popping up and down throughout the background are dozens of meercats. I think they’re eavesdropping.
Because of “The Lion King,” and all those African documentaries, most of us are familiar with meercats and their proclivity for popping up and down.
I don’t know what this one advertises, but it’s a treat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.