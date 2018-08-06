I sat here for days and days during Hurricane Harvey, watching all the rescues in Houston, weeping over the destruction and praying for those people.
But during all that hubbub, I was never aware that anything like that emergency was going on in Texas City and La Marque. We knew about Dickinson, of course, because they were so devastated.
But until the recent meeting of the Community Advisory Committee, I was totally unaware of local storm efforts. I’ll bet you were, too.
As usual, Texas City is too safe and sound to be noticed by the national news agencies. And that’s wonderful.
But our own emergency management manager, Tom Munoz, filled us all in on what was going on in Texas City during Harvey.
First and foremost, the city had made good plans and they were raced into operation.
One of the best things they did, I think, was help Dickinson with communications when that city’s own network went kerflooey.
The best help for Dickinson came from the Texas City Fire Department, whose folks went out and evacuated all the residents of a Dickinson nursing home. How about that?
Our emergency management folks keep track of everything. There are 1,300 nursing homes and dialysis centers in our area and all are part of an evacuation plan.
Lots of work, Munoz said, is being done on behalf of nursing homes, including joint meetings of their directors with emergency personnel.
We are part of Storm Ready, a program of the National Weather Service. We have sent our Hazard Mitigation Program to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. We sponsor hurricane preparation education, with a slogan “Together Against the Weather.”
We are apparently full of slogans, which are good, because they help us remember.
Munoz has been meeting with members of the interfaith ministries and advocating projects like Help a Neighbor and Adopt a Senior. In other words, he is fostering all sorts of helping projects like the ones that shone so brightly during the aftermath of Harvey,
In Texas City, there were 1,100 homes impacted. A total of 535 people were evacuated to Sanders Center. Our city had 200 boat owners volunteering to help, and we also had three 5-ton truckloads of donations for other shelters.
Munoz and his crew took 3,000 phone calls.
“We found out people like to travel with pets,” he said. “So we give a blue ribbon to the animal shelter people.”
Since that time, the city was host to a Washington delegation who came to see our pump system and levee.
We also got grants for tower cameras and drones, which can keep a watchful eye over our entire domain.
How cutting edge is that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.