Since it has been raining “cats and dogs” and all we can talk about is wet weather, I began to wonder where that expression came from.
And along with lots of other words, I found a list from Merriam-Webster, of course, which explained that old, corny expression.
Well, you are not going to believe this, but in Norse mythology, witches rode on storms in the shape of cats and dogs, and wolves were attendants of Odin, the father of Thor, who was the god of thunder, lightning and storms. Thus way back in the 17th century, the cats and dogs verbiage began.
In newspaper speak, editions which came out early in the morning were called “the bulldog edition.” Some of them even came out the day before they were supposed to.
They did this to try to scoop each other by coming out earlier and earlier and, eventually, they were said to be fighting like bulldogs to out scoop a rival paper.
This is easy for an old reporter like me to try to out scoop. I used to hide in the county courthouse, representing The Daily Sun, to keep that other reporter, from The Daily News, from knowing I was after a story. Worked, too.
Now the TV reporters loudly proclaim their story as “exclusive.” If it is.
In England, people used the expression “dog’s breakfast” to denote some inedible mess or mixture, maybe of food, maybe of other things.
Later on, it has come to mean a messed-up style of dress or appearance, or a do-it-yourself project that’s been started and not finished.
I guess some of the flooded and re-flooded houses around here could be called a dog’s breakfast.
When I think about real dogs, however, I realize that all their food is pretty much the same all the time and most of it is getting fancier and fancier.
The word “mutt,” which usually denotes a not-so-bright dog, or a mongrel, comes from an old expression, shortened from “muttonhead.” Calling someone a muttonhead, either a two-legged or four-legged one, was just another way to give an insult.
You have probably heard the expression “yellow dog,” and in the instance of “yellow dog Democrat” a person who always votes the party line. That person would rather vote for a yellow dog than vote for a Republican.
That expression may come back into favor in the near future.
We all love dogwood trees, which are abundant just a little north and east of here.
Dag comes from the French “dague” which means dagger, because the strong slender stems of the dogwood are used in making skewers, arrows and spindles.
And we close with another use of “dag” naming a Dagwood sandwich after Dagwood Bumstead, hero of the funny papers.
Now go give your puppy or kitty a pat.
