My friend Charlie Bergvall started singing the Reddy Kilowatt song right in the middle of our Kiwanis meeting conversation, which brought home once again how totally snagged we all are by TV commercials.
I joined him, of course. “I’m a real hot guy, I can light up the sky. And you should see my “‘lectric eye.”
And so it began. A remembrance of little ditties, the jingles we used to love, but don’t hear as much these days.
If you’re the right age, you can still sing “From the valley of the jolly — HO, HO, HO — Green Giant!”
And let’s’ not forget the tom-tom music, reminiscent of Native American lore, which heralds “From the Land of Sky-Blue Water. (Echo) Water.”
I think that’s about a beer and best as I can remember, it was Hamm’s. But that’s pretty far in the past.
But I definitely remember “For all you do, this Bud’s for you.”
If you’d like something less alcoholic, how about “I’m a Pepper, he’s a Pepper, she’s a pepper, we’re a pepper, wouldn’t you like to be a Pepper too?”
Or “I’d like the world to sing in perfect harmony, I’d like to buy the world a Coke and keep it company.”
Moving into the food category, we have “My bologna has a first name, it’s O-S-C-A-R.”
If you don’t like hot dogs, or bologna, how about “You deserve a break today, so get out and get away, to McDonalds.”
Or the ever popular “Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”
Or “Have it your way,” with Burger King.
“Gimme a break, break me off a piece of that KitKat bar.”
“Sometimes you feel liked a nut. Sometimes you don’t.”
And for dessert, “Nobody does it like Sara Lee.”
Do you love coffee? Do you remember the little coffee pot singing its little song? My toddler daughter used to come rushing across the house to see that one.
“Hey big spender, spend a little time with me.” Muriel cigars. “Why don’t you pick one up and smoke it sometime.”
“I am stuck on Band Aid ‘cause Band Aid’s stuck on me.”
And don’t forget “Plop, plop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is!”
“Kiss a little longer with Big Red.” That’s a chewing gum, in case you didn’t know.
And to further your love life, “Get a little closer with Arrid Extra Dry.
“I’m a Toys R Us kid.” We’re probably not going to hear this one anymore, unless it’s in a collection of commercials.
And here’s a little secret I have to pass on. I managed to remember a bunch of these jingles all by myself, but then I got creative and Googled “TV commercial jingles” and, lo and behold, I got a whole list of entertaining ditties, some of them even organized by decades.
You should check that out.
(1) comment
What about Wendy's - where's the beef?😀
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.