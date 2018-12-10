Have you made a bucket list?
I wondered where that expression came from, having heard lots of people describe the contents of these “to do” agendas.
The people who define things, found in the ever-popular Google, say the idea came from “kicking the bucket,” which is a form of expressing dying.
And the bucket idea may have originally come from people being hanged, kicking whatever was holding them up, i.e. the bucket, out from under them.
Anyway, lately it’s become a popular subject and it seems the older folks are contributing the most. We do, after all, need to get everything that’s coming to us before it’s too late.
So, Amy Croson, Founder at Bucket List Bound, lists many reasons to create a bucket list. She says it motivates people to complete the goals they’ve set for themselves.
It helps them learn about themselves; how you get to the person you want to be. It builds self confidence and, if you fail at something, moves you in a better direction.
This compendium of ideas lists bucket list honeymoon ideas, sexual bucket lists, and asks how long they should be and who keeps them, and why.
More about bucket lists, I imagine, than you really wanted to know.
So, what’s on your list? Google has “101 Things to Do Before You Die” and also “1000-plus Ideas: Live the Dream.”
Would you air boat across an alligator infested swamp? Catch a wave while surfing?
Here’s one that’s on my list. One of the few things on my list. Ride on a zip line. That one I want to do, and I know where I will go to do it. My children don’t approve, incidentally.
Would you explore a cave? Not me. Claustrophobia.
Would you like to hang glide? Now that has always sounded like fun.
Do you want to flip on a trampoline? That’s a pretty easy one to do. There are trampolines all over the place.
Ride a hot air balloon? I got to check that one off some years back. It was wonderful.
Wrap a snake around your neck? I think that certainly depends on the snake. I figure the list maker was talking about one of those big boas, in which case “no thanks.”
Attend a rodeo? I’ll bet we’ve all done that, considering where we live. But it’s on some folks’ lists.
Play a game of paintball. Lots of people I know have done that.
Chase a tornado? Climb a volcano? Climb to the top of a tree. Done the tree thing, as a much younger person.
Drive through a dust storm? Boy, that would be a scary one.
There are dozens more. If you need to be inspired, Google bucket lists and take your pick.
You’ll also discover there are many interesting things you have already accomplished.
