If I were an alien from a foreign country, as opposed to one from outer space, I’m sure it would be difficult to learn the English language. (I guess the space alien would probably have problems as well.)
I really don’t know how all these Asians and Hispanics have managed it, but I’m glad they have. I believe if you live in the U.S.A. you should speak English.
The reason I think our language is so hard to master lies in its homophones.
Can you remember back to the school lessons in which you learned synonyms, antonyms, homonyms, also known as homophones and homographs. (There are minor differences in use, but we’re not interested in that. At least, I hope we’re not.)
The first two listed by one of the latest Merriam-Webster discussion are bazaar and bizarre.
Bazaar is where we go shopping. Bizarre is something odd or eccentric.
Nothing could be more diverse than cymbal and symbol, yet both sound exactly the same. A clanging cymbal is part of the percussion part of an orchestra. A symbol is something that stands for something. Nowadays, we have emojis, which I believe are little symbols.
Believe it or not, muscle and mussel both really began as the same. A mussel, the mollusk eaten in more northern parts of the country, was named in honor of the muscle that runs under our skin. True story.
Then there’s aloud and allowed. One those of us who read stories to children do aloud.
The other is when the children sit and listen, and the reading is allowed or let to happen. These words don’t get confused as many homophones do.
I don’t think we get confused with colonel and kernel, as well, though both sound the same.
A colonel heads up part of an army. A kernel is a grain of corn, or other kind of grain. Strange bedfellows.
Do you eat cereal for breakfast? If you have it every day, you could say it is consumed serially.
Sad to say, the most times you hear the word serial is when you are talking about a killer who murders a bunch of people.
There used to be magazine or newspaper stories which appeared, one by one, as part of a serial.
How’s this for a phenomenon? A triple homophone in borough, burrow and burro.
Borough is used among other things, as a political division of a burg, from which the word is derived. New York has five boroughs. Can you name them?
A burrow is a hole in the ground, or the act of getting into one. A burro we all know is a donkey like creature, from the Latin burricus, meaning “small horse.”
I knew a columnist from New Orleans who raised burros. The babies were just darling.
Hope you are keeping your words straight and spelling them correctly.
