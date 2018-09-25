Have you ever felt like the world is passing you by?
Read any current newspaper and you will know so.
Unless, perhaps, you are a millennial. Those folks, young as they are, seem to be the only ones on the know things these days.
If you grew up in the days of Flash Gordon, you never expected all that futuristic saga to come true.
And yet, they are now taking reservations on a trip around the moon, which is probably going to happen within my lifetime if everything goes according to schedule.
Elon Monk, who sent a bright red Tesla roadster into space not long ago, frequently talks about colonizing Mars.
It’s all in the paper.
Up north of Baytown is Mont Belvieu, which I have always thought of as the spookiest place I ever saw because of all the flares burning constantly. At night, it is a nightmare come true.
But that is where they are not only forcing gas from out between the rocks of earth, but they are turning one of the by-products into plastic pellets. Then they ship those all over the world to factories that make the grocery bags that environmentalists are trying to get rid of.
You can read all about the big petrochemical industry, which begins with gas stored in a huge salt dome under the earth in Mont Belvieu.
The future is upon us.
In several adjoining sections of the Houston Chronicle, dealing with the fracking movement, you can learn geology and chemistry without opening a book.
Moving from industrial news to the entertainment industry, we read about all the people and shows which won Emmy awards for the “best of the best” in television.
I, personally, had never heard of most of the people and most of the shows. You need to remember that I come from a neighborhood where there were three networks showing television shows. And then, finally, there was public broadcasting, and lastly, Fox.
But most of the winners of the recent Emmys were broadcast by Amazon and Netflix, and other folks who apparently come to their watchers over computers and cellphones and such.
It’s Dick Tracey’s wrist radio all grown up.
Here’s something that would not have crossed my mind, yet it is a horror story in the making.
The flood waters of Hurricane Florence, certainly a grim reminder of our own perils only a year ago, have contributed to a terrible environmental cataclysm.
The floods are inundating the pig farms in the Carolinas. According to the report, the farms pond all the fecal matter and urine from the pigs and use it to fertilize the surrounding farms.
But let loose, all this mess is polluting everything around. That’s in the news.
In a final bit of business news, Luby’s announces it is closing hordes of restaurants.
Talk about the end of an era.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.