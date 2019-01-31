The first day I worked for the Beach Patrol was in 1983. I stood in the sand early in the morning waiting to get my radio, which was passed to me out of our “headquarters” — a smallish trailer in the sand next to the old pavilion on Stewart Beach.
There were 17 of us on staff and we worked six or seven days a week for about 10 hours a day with no organized breaks and no formal training.
Back in ’83 we had no Junior Lifeguard Program, no daily training exercises, no lifeguard academy, no classroom space, very minimal community outreach programming, and no real equipment that needed to be stored on the beach.
But even back then we knew the importance of having our headquarters, as humble as it was, on the beach. People needed a central location right on the beach that was close to the action. They needed a first aid station and a place to hand out daily equipment.
Fast forward 36 years. Our staff tops out at 135 during the summer. We have five jet skis, 12 patrol vehicles, a boat and three UTV’s. We have space to hold equipment for work and training; and a classroom for a Junior Lifeguard Program of 125 that is on the beach so they can bounce back and forth between lectures and skills practice.
Lifeguard training programs include a two-week long lifeguard academy, dispatch training, Supervisor/Senior Guard Academy, CPR, Emergency Medical Response and much more. Most of this involves running from the classroom to the beach and back repeatedly.
Online courses are held by computer for National Incident Command, Boater Safety, EMT and Law Enforcement recertification. We do classroom/beach courses for at-risk, other first responders, and surf camp instructors.
And every day before the lifeguards pick up their equipment they run, swim, paddle, and practice skills in the water, on the shoreline, and in the nearby classroom.
Our headquarters, like pretty much every headquarters for reputable beach life-saving programs around the planet, is right on the most populated beach. That way we can provide first aid and tourist information while acting as a resource and an informal tourist office for the city.
Our dispatchers have a bird’s-eye view on the busiest beach on the island and can spot for lost children, water emergencies, and problems developing, while keeping an eye on the lifeguards in the area to make sure they’re safe.
For those who don’t spend time on the busy beaches during the busy times its difficult to fathom the volume we deal with, how busy it is, and what an important role the lifeguard plays in keeping everyone safe.
For those who do, and who see all the training and structure required to get this done, it makes sense that we need to have our headquarters where its been for the past decades. If we were not right there on the beach, and on a busy beach, we’d be far less effective in serving the public in such a manner.
