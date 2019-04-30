It’s that time again. We who review all the TV commercials have been idle. The last time I remember eying the good, the bad, and the ugly was just after the Super Bowl. A lot has happened since then, mostly obnoxious.
There’s one commercial I just can’t watch. The minute I hear the first sound I push the mute button, which is getting pretty thin.
It’s that group of men and women, sitting around a conference table of some sort, who talk in little bitty children’s voices extolling the virtues of Haribo candies. Because of them, I would never buy that brand. They make me nauseous.
Equally obnoxious are the “ugly houses” people who give a slanted dinner table as an example of an “ugly house.”
The poor man says, “Please pass the pudding.”
First and foremost, the stuff in the bowl isn’t pudding, but gelatin.
Second and equally important, who would sell their house to a company that advertises “ugly” houses. I don’t think anybody thinks his beloved house is ugly. It’s a complete oxymoron.
There’s another “ugly house” commercial featuring a car with words painted on it. I don’t get it.
Something else I don’t get is the woman who has overcome a migraine headache and is able to play a game — pirates and princess — with her daughter. Did you ever have a mother who played a pretend game with you? Not me.
We did lots of pretend. In fact, we used a special made up word, “plak” to initiate the activity.
As in “plak we are going up in an airplane.”
Plak means “play like.” Remember that?
We could plak just about anything, but not with our mothers.
What do you do when you see a Farmers Insurance commercial in which the company has solved yet another strange claim? What I do is sing the “bum de bum bum, bum bum bum” song at the end.
In fact, lots of commercials lead me into song, such as “Help” by The Beatles, which goes on to advertise Google. I end up singing it all day long. They call that an “ear worm,” which is a disgusting description.
That one I like, and another entertaining one is full of beautiful art and ends with the quote “We need art just like we need water.” I have misplaced its sponsor.
Another pretty one is the “things are better in threes.” I don’t mind watching all that lovely scenery.
What do you think about the turkey in quitting slow turkey, instead of cold turkey? I think he’s horrible looking, but he’s serving a good cause, so I applaud his creator.
Then there’s the guy who has just “repaired” the carnival ride the mom and child are fixing to enjoy. That’s just plain scary, a symbol of all tings thrown together haphazardly.
Finally, one more animal to enjoy. The dog who keeps bringing home odd presents for his lady. We all wonder where he got the bikini top.
Try out these few, and remember, you too have not only a mute button, but a fast forward. Enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.