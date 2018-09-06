Labor Day weekend was interesting. Despite sketchy forecasts, each day by the afternoon we ended up with really nice conditions, some sunshine, moderate crowds and nice water. On Monday, it was especially nasty in the morning, so we put 18 guards “on call” and just worked the trucks until conditions improved.
By the time the guards got out there, it was a pretty decent day, and we even finished the official high season with a nice sunset.
Pretty early on Monday morning, I heard on the fire channel something about a “water rescue.” Then I heard “Chief 1” saying he was going in for a rescue. Chief 1 is Fire Chief Mike Wisko. It was pretty cool to hear our Galveston fire chief up early on a holiday saving lives.
Although the beach was quiet at the time, the action was on Broadway and the north side of the island. All the rain caused some pretty significant flooding. As calls started coming in for people stranded in the high water or EMS trying to get to patients, the fire department sounded pretty busy.
I asked Wisko if they wanted some assistance, and we decided to put the Beach Patrol’s high water rescue vehicle in service at Fire Station 1 for the water calls that were deep.
Meanwhile on the beachfront there was a bit of lateral current, which kept the lifeguards busy, but not overwhelmed. Although we dealt with very few emergencies, it was steady. By the end of the day Monday, we’d done around 2,500 preventative actions where we moved people from, or warned them about, dangerous areas. Not bad for a weekend that looked like it would be completely rained out.
We still have until Oct. 7 to work seasonal lifeguards, but many of them have turned their attention to school even if they will still be able help out on the weekends. After that we’ll do the best we can with those of us that work year round. We had a good crew this year and I’ll be really sorry to see them go.
One consolation is that it looks like we’re a go for four additional year-round positions, which will really take the pressure off on those busy weekends in October, November, and even December when we are struggling to stay on top of things without our tower lifeguards. The increased bodies also will enable us to increase our school water safety outreach program and to provide not only year-round call, but year-round patrol. Finally!
So, as we move into the fall season we will start to see a series of frontal systems move through. Each of these is typically followed by beautiful, clear, dry days with small crowds. And we’ll start seeing the migratory birds moving through. This is the best beach season here, especially in the context of it being sandwiched between hot, crowded summer and cold windy winter days. So get ready to get out there and enjoy the best part of the year soon.
