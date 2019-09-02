Have you ever gotten into an argument about water? Been involved in a water war? Or a water prescription?
It’s amazing the words that get exchanged between those who will only drink bottled water and those who wouldn’t touch it with a 10-foot pole.
I’m a tap water drinker, but I’ve noticed there’s tap water and tap water. There’s a restaurant near by whose water tastes better than the stuff that comes out of my faucet. I don’t know why, and I haven’t the temerity to ask.
What I do remember, from way, way back in my history, was water sipped from a tin dipper, hauled up in a bucket. It was delicious.
The water from the bucket came from a well, which was attached to the back porch of my grandfather’s house. I was too little to figure out how it worked. Only that it did.
Grandpa, a smallish, solemn man of German descent, was a farmer. He and grandma raised four boys and a girl to productive adulthood and, considering the days in which they lived, I give them big credit.
Even back in the 1930s he was pretty progressive. He had a big pecan tree, which he had personally grafted to raise big paper-shell pecans.
I can remember him talking about advice from the county agent, which he took to heart. He learned to rotate his crops. One time, he planted peanuts where all the corn used to grow, knowing it would enrich the soil.
He had running water in his house, but still had that wonderful well.
My grandmother had a cookstove, which I think ran on kerosene, though I don’t remember ever seeing her cook anything. The only thing I remember eating at her house was a multi-tiered cake with slices of banana in between each of the layers.
My father decided that the old wood-burning pot bellied stove that heated their bedroom was not a good thing and he arranged for a gas stove.
I think he also probably arranged for the gas to the house.
The modern gas stove was duly enjoyed and for one visit we all sat around and enjoyed it.
The next time we came to see gramps, the old wood stove was back in its former spot, the stovepipe reaching up through the ceiling.
Gramps was modern in some ways, but couldn’t have his wood stove taken away.
Nor could any of us part from the well on the porch, with its pulley attached to a bucket.
Lower the bucket and bring up the water. Dip in the tin dipper from which we all drank, no germs allowed.
Best tasting water in the whole world.
