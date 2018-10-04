We’re perched on the brink. When the seasons change, it all happens pretty quickly in Galveston. Suddenly, the beach water is in the low 70s, you’re working to stay warm instead of cool, and the days are much shorter.
This weekend will be the last one for the seasonal employees and tower lifeguards to work. The hardworking Park Board Coastal Zone Management Team will be picking up the towers next week.
It’s a kind of “bittersweet” feeling. After a long season of hard work it’s a relief for the guards to get out of the “thunder dome,” but they instantly start missing the beach, the work, and the camaraderie.
I remember how when I’d finish the season as a tower guard and go to school or wherever, I’d have a sort of let down that bordered on depression. The work was so intense, but so fulfilling. It’s almost like I physically missed the adrenaline of working rescues and medical calls. I also missed all the physical activity and just being on the beach all day every day.
Our full-time staff is pushing on though. They’ll be patrolling the beaches in mobile vehicles, and will continue to do so throughout the entire year, thanks to the four extra positions we’ve been given. They’ll also continue to respond to 911 calls 24-hours a day throughout the winter.
In addition, we also start off-season maintenance duties next week, including replacing signage and rebuilding damaged towers. Other duties include website redesign, policy and procedure manual update, maintenance of rescue boards and other equipment, ordering supplies, etc.
And this year, because we have these new positions, we’ll be able to hit many more school groups during more of the year. Our target is 20,000 children, but I feel pretty certain we can get above that. We’ll also be spending a lot of time training the new staff as tourism ambassadors, swift water rescue technicians, dispatchers, personal water craft rescuers, and more. Some of them are in the process of getting EMTs, so they’ll have more than we throw at them. The slower months always go fast, and first thing we know we’re back out in force guarding.
But we’re not done yet. October and November are still pretty warm and with lots of people, particularly on the weekends. Remember, if you and your family are out there on the beach that while we’re doing the best we can out of rescue trucks, there are no stationed lifeguards. So, be extra careful. If you need anything, we’re part of the 911 system and can be there quickly day or night.
We now enter the absolute best time of the year. Warm weather, gorgeous water, and low crowds make it the perfect time to be on the beach. There are still plenty of beautiful days to come, so hopefully you’ll find time to get out there to enjoy it in the way you love most.
See you on the beach or in the water!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.