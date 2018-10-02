The time has finally come when we need to put aside all our previous misgivings and get out and vote for the College of the Mainland bond issue beginning on Oct. 22.
College President Warren Nichols spoke to members of the Community Advisory Committee about all the wonderful plans for the future of the college, and he made a powerful presentation of all the facts.
But what he never mentioned was the best reason of all for supporting our local college.
All the drama and the backbiting, the infighting and the hurling of recriminations, the labor disputes and the utterly pitiful direction given by a disorganized board of directors seem to be a thing of the past. At least, they are not making any more news.
So, it’s time to push forward one of the most valuable of all our local blessings.
The college is currently spending some funds they already had. If you drive by, you’ll see work on the student center, which is being renovated inside and out.
More interesting is the new conference center, created in the physical education building. Part of that work began with the filling in of the old swimming pool.
They will have an open house there on Oct. 22. It’s a not so strange coincidence that the voting on the bond issue begins that day and one of the polling places is that new conference center.
But all that current spending is chump change compared to the new bonds, which will total $162 million.
Nichols said if you go by the average taxable home expense of $73,000, a home owner will pay an additional $87 a year, or $7.19 a month, or the cost of 4.5 gallons of gas, or three Starbucks a month.
Not so bad. And he reminded all the senior citizens that their tax bills don’t go up at all. So, all these new additions to the college won’t be much of a strain on the budget.
The funds will pay for three new buildings, an Allied Health Building, an Industrial Careers Building and a Student Success Center.
That last name is the key of the whole plan. Everything is being done to help students succeed.
Nichols said both the technical training, which helps local industries, and the nursing training, which supplies personnel all up and down local health care facilities, are fighting for more space. They have a lot more applicants than they have room to train.
Industries used to train their own — and so did hospitals. But the demand is great, and folks already trained make wonderful hires.
So, think about how much better COM is than it was not too long ago. And think about how much better it will be with enough room to accommodate all these willing workers.
Go to your favorite early voting site.
Or go out to COM Oct. 22, enjoy the new center and vote for the bonds.
They might even give you a cookie and a glass of punch.
