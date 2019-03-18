I don’t suppose many people knew about it, but from my perspective half the population of mainland Galveston County was sick earlier this week.
My perspective was a bed, first in the emergency room, then on an upper floor at Mainland Medical Center.
The reason I know so many were sick was that I spent 18 hours in the emergency room, hoping to get a real hospital room. And my lengthy wait wasn’t nearly as long as many others.
People working there told me that the Mainland ER was the only one still open, as other hospitals up and down the way were filled up and closing their doors.
It got pretty scary. I got very weepy before they managed to shovel me into a chair and get me to a “real” room. Most of the crowd was suffering from some sort of upper respiratory infection, I think, and I for one was gasping for my next breath for a brief time.
I got what seemed like an awful lot of tests. An X-ray, a CAT scan, needles in both arms, blood pressure, blood sugar. This was all still in the ER, where people were being served dinner and supper, which is unusual, I think.
I got an EKG and a heart monitor. Later they took pictures of my heart.
I got the impression hospital staff upstairs were shoving people out the doors to make room for the new patients. I don’t suppose anybody got neglected.
After a long time, I got shipped to a nice big room with more nurses waiting to take care of me, and care began to take on a comforting routine.
In the portholes in each arm they shot antibiotics and steroids and even some magnesia. With a nebulizer, they gave me two or three different breathing recipes. Some two or three at a time.
Shifting from good breathing to bad breathing, I opted to stay what I believe to be an “extra” day. The night I went home, I wished I had stayed another.
I sort of enjoyed all the pampering.
My pulmonologist had said “Keep the phone by your bed and call 911 immediately if you need to.” I think he half-believed I would be coming back.
But I’m home to stay, I believe.
I can walk to the kitchen for food. I can make it to the bathroom. I’m going to be OK, for now.
It’s been an interesting adventure — but somebody else can have that nice bed.
