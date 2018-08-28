I have come to the conclusion that the place I am living was designed by a woman. In everything, it reflects a lot of good thinking by someone who had kept a kitchen, cleaned a closet, and needed someplace to plug in an appliance.
I lived in a pretty good-sized house for 32 years — but I never had a pantry. I love my pantry. Whoever invented pantries was a genius. And I think it must have been a woman.
This apartment in Morningstar has two or three electric outlets on every wall. It is just amazing. Who had the smarts to get electricity where it is needed? Surely it must have been a woman, who used an electric mixer, a hair dryer and a sewing machine.
The closet is another amazement. It has racks for shoes and all sorts of other things. They are all slotted and you can put individual hangers in their own slots. It looks pretty industrial, so maybe it came from the mind of a man. But it is genuinely loved by this woman.
A friend of mine was getting the 50-cent tour and she walked into the closet. “How neat is this?” she said, in amazement.
But that’s the secret. You could not keep this closet any way but neat, because there’s a place for everything.
I have to admit there are a lot of men who are really good cooks who can probably design kitchens that really do sing. They may even design them to fit a woman.
But I have lived in several of them where the counters were too high for the average female.
One thing I have found here that must have been done by a man. I can’t see out my front door peephole. It is too high.
I admit there are lots of jobs which are really done better by a man. But I sit and think, and think, about a job that really can be done only by a man. And I come up with nothing except fatherhood.
Maybe you can suggest some really tough, dirty, backbreaking occupations in which women should not be involved.
So many jobs that used to be strictly masculine became non-traditional for women and then, simply another job. My daughter trained as an electrician, coming up as a Sister in the Brotherhood. It was not easy for her. Even as late as five years or so ago she was being discriminated against by the Brothers.
I remember doing a feature story about a woman who worked on an oil rig. She was pretty non-traditional, too, but she held her own.
Women are doing really good jobs at most everything.
But we still need the men to be good dads.
