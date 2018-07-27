The father and son were playing in the waves Tuesday afternoon on a seawall beach. They were midway between the groins, well away from any areas known to have rip currents. They were only in chest deep water. Suddenly, the father went face down in the water with no warning.
The son tried to pull his father in but ended up having to leave his father floating in the water face down to get help. A man and woman on the beach ran out to help as the lifeguard, who had already noticed something was wrong, sprinted the two blocks to them and jumped in. The lifeguard had already called for backup and several people on the beach called 911.
As the guard and two other people pulled the man to shore lifeguard rescue trucks, fire trucks, police officers and an EMS unit all converged on the spot. Within seconds, the guards determined that he was not breathing and had no pulse. CPR was initiated, an automatic external defibrillator was hooked up, and the man was being intubated.
The original guard who worked with the bystanders to rescue the man went back to his tower to continue protecting the swimmers that were in the water. Police and lifeguards provided crowd control, while firefighters and lifeguards performed CPR and advanced life support. EMS arrived and took over the medical part as lifeguards, firefighters and police moved him into the back of a lifeguard truck so he could be driven up to the seawall and loaded in a waiting ambulance.
Jesse Tree Survivor Support Network responders arrived, got a briefing and made their plan. They headed to the hospital to make sure the family, and especially the son, received immediate counseling, and then went to the beach patrol headquarters to wait for the lifeguard. After we found someone to take over the lifeguard tower, he headed to meet up for his mandatory initial “Diffusion.”
The response was by the numbers with help arriving within a minute and both the guard and bystanders on point. The man and his son didn’t do anything wrong. They were swimming in the same or a similar area that millions do each year without mishap. So what could have been done to prevent this?
The short answer is possibly nothing. There have been two drowning deaths so far this year, both of which were likely the result of a medical issue. This one could possibly be similar. I’m sure knowing this is not much consolation to the family of this poor guy. Nor is it much help to my staff, who feel responsible for every accident on the beach, no matter how unlikely it is that it was preventable. But it is a stark reminder of what can happen and is a motivator for our guards.
At the time of writing this, the man is stable and in intensive care. We’re hoping for the best for him and his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.