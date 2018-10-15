One of the famous quotes goes “Music hath charms to soothe the savage beast.”
Lately, I’ve been thinking about all the ways music hath charms. Certain songs bring back happy or sad memories.
There are pieces of music which stir us to feelings of greatness. Of wonder.
We learned them in all kinds of places.
I like to hear the old hymns when I go to church; and I am not really happy with what they call “contemporary” Christian music, though the people who are running churches these days think new music attracts younger people.
I’ve noticed that most of these “younger” people also sing all the older hymns. Interesting.
One hymn that’s beginning to get on my nerves is “Amazing Grace” because it’s the only one they play in television dramas to denote a Protestant service of some kind. I think it’s because most of the people who write for television aren’t familiar with church practices.
One beautiful piece of music that gets my blood stirring, and the tears flowing, is “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” Hooray for Sousa and all his marches. When they get to the piccolo solo, I always get completely carried away.
Another one, which I love to sing, is “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” I used to be part of a big Texas City choir and we sang that one ‘til the rafters rang.
“The Star-Spangled Banner” also stirs me. I’ve had a hard time understanding why football players using kneeling during that anthem think their action is a protest against racism. I guess it works for them.
Along with the banner, I love “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful.” Three cheers for the people who wrote all those stirring songs.
Since I go all the way back to the Big Band Era, I enjoy “In the Mood” and “Dancing in the Dark.” They remind me of a concrete slab we used for dancing at the youth center, called The Huddle, in Sherman.
Later, on another concrete slab in Denton, we danced to the music of The Aces of Collegeland, a wonderful band composed of North Texas State University students, who were part of one of the best music schools in the United States.
Lest we forget classical music, also a part of NTSU, now UNT, I need to remind us all of where we learned many of the classics.
We heard them during cartoons. And other TV shows. Think about the theme song from “The Lone Ranger.” That’s the “William Tell Overture.”
Do you remember “In the Hall of the Mountain King?” If you heard it, you’d remember it accompanied a lot of chases and other spooky goings-on.
And don’t forget “Flight of the Bumblebee.” You heard it a million times. You just didn’t know it.
Music makes us laugh. Makes us cry. Makes us cringe. Makes us want to dance.
Come on, baby, let’s do “The Twist.”
