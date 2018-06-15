Wow! Hard to believe how fast summer is moving. Tonight is our annual BBQ fundraiser. Come down from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today to The Press Box at 24th and Postoffice streets in Galveston.
You can get a ticket at the door for $15 bucks. You’ll have great food cooked by people who understand great BBQ — the Galveston Rugby Team. The music by Los Mighty Hooks, who have strong lifeguard ties, will be spectacular.
But most importantly, you’ll have all the beach people of the island in one place. Surfers, sailors, beach vendors, fisher folk, lifeguards, Wave Watchers, Survivor Support Network members, junior guards, first responders, park staff, beach maintenance crew, park board and city staff, and locals who love the beach will all be there. It’s a great chance to let all the people that make our beaches work know how important they are to Galveston. And for 22 years, it’s been the beach party of the year!
We have been extraordinarily busy this season so far. Weekends have been incredibly full. The beaches are packed from East Beach Park all the way to the tip of the San Luis Pass. We’ve been barely staying on top of things with our whole staff stretched to the limit. I’m so proud of our lifeguards who show up early to train before work, work a full day, then some of them are out in the middle of the night responding to boating accidents, lost people, possible drownings and all kinds of summer madness.
Thanks to the safety net of the beach patrol, fire departments, police, sheriff office and EMS, we’ve collectively been able to stay on top of it. But it’s clear that there are more people using our beaches, bay and waterways than ever before. And they’re using them more of the year.
We have enough staff to stay on top of all that we’re covering but just barely. We still have positions to fill, and as summer wears on, we don’t want to burn out the good lifeguards we have now. So starting Monday, we will hold an unprecedented third academy this year. If you know anyone that is interested, we’ll hold tryouts at 7 a.m. at the Texas A&M University pool and will launch right into a nine-day academy that same day. We’ll pay for all the training candidates we receive as they go through the course. Join our family!
We’re keeping an eye on the tropical wave as it moves into the Gulf. This is a good reminder that its hurricane season, so don’t forget to make your plan and be ready to evacuate if something looks like it’s coming this way. If you’re like my family, they plan on taking a couple trips a year to visit friends and family around Texas, but just wait till the inevitable storm scare to take the trip. That way they get out early without any problems even if nothing happens. Good excuse for a mini vacation.
Hope to see you tonight or soon on the beach!
