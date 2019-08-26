For the small handful of customers who enjoy the study of new words, here’s one of the latest collections of Merriam-Webster.
The rest of you will just have to grit your teeth until next week, I guess. Go play Sudoku, which us “wordies” don’t appreciate.
Beginning in the A’s is acnestis. If you’re at all familiar with acne, you should be able to figure out this word is connected to skin somehow. And you’d be right.
Acnestis is the part of the back between the shoulder blades which itches and is hard to scratch.
It doesn’t give me a way to pronounce. I’m calling it “ack nest tis.”
The next one I knew already. It’s grommet, and if you’ve ever tied a tarp on something or laced your shoes you know that the reinforced holes are surrounded by little metal rings, which are grommets.
Here’s a disgusting one. Meldrop. That’s a drop of mucus at the nose. The dictionary calls it a “pendant” drop. I’ve seen them a lot lately. It’s been a bad allergy season.
Here’s an interesting one, formed from the prefix of eight. It’s octothorpe, and it’s the name for the symbol “#,” currently being used to prefix hashtags.
Here’s another you should be able to figure out. It’s nauseant, and it’s something that makes you nauseous. If you don’t know how it feels to be nauseous, lucky you.
Here are a couple for the math fans, of which I’m not one. Augend and addend. The first, augend, is the first number when you’re adding two together. The second number in the problem is the addend. I’ll bet all you math teachers knew that.
Do you know obelus? That’s another math thing. It’s the division sign in math.
I love this word combination. It’s wrest pin. Can you guess. The wrest pins are those things on your harp or your guitar, the ones you turn, making the strings to which they’re attached either looser or tighter. Thus, tuning your mandolin or your ukulele.
Do you know someone who’s an agelast? I hope not. It’s a person who never laughs.
On the other hand, there’s an amatorcultist, who is called “an insignificant lover, a pretender to affection.”
Lots of rejected people will be glad to learn this is a word. They can use it in abundance.
The insignificant love affair, incidentally, is called an amorette. A little amour.
Here’s another combo you can probably figure out. It’s pot-valor. It defines boldness or courage resulting from alcoholic drink.
That’s what you get at the office party when you finally get the guts to tell off your boss (right before you get fired).
And that, before I get fired, is a good place to end.
