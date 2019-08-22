As we move through this life there are some people who really make a difference. People we feel privileged to walk in tandem with, at least for a time.
The hard thing for me is the feeling of loss when that time ends. There are two people who I really respect and appreciate that I will not have the privilege to work alongside of anymore.
Chief Mike Wisko, who has been with the Galveston Fire Department, announced his retirement Wednesday. In the early ‘80s, Mike worked with the Beach Patrol. I think he was about 15 at the time, and as lifeguards do, he caught a little teasing because he was the son of the fire chief, Willy Wisko.
So, Mike got the name “Wee Willy Wisko.” But he took it in stride, and was a huge help as he did first aids on Stewart Beach.
Mike worked his way up the ranks in the fire department and was, and is, a true “Firefighter’s Firefighter.” He has been an incredible visionary and team builder. Always ready to combine resources, provide support, and figure out ways to better serve the city and residents.
After Hurricane Ike, then Mayor Lyda Ann Thomas asked us to figure out how to better respond to natural disasters. Mike was a very key component to the formation of the Galveston Marine Response. As busy as he was with his other duties, he always made it a point to attend our meetings himself to make sure this important collaboration got off on the right track and stayed on course.
On top of all he has done here, he also is a key player in our state’s response team, and somehow still manages to serve as the president of the state fire association. I will always appreciate the time working with him and deeply appreciate all he did to make sure the fire department and beach patrol worked seamlessly together and provided mutual support. But, at least Mike is still around and accessible.
The big loss for me this week was hearing that Melvin Williams passed away. Melvin did three full terms with the park board and was such a huge support to the beach patrol during his time. He was always there to listen, bounce ideas off of, and was such a strong advocate while remaining so tactful. He never burned bridges or let things get emotional while providing guidance through some pretty trying times.
He was a quiet warrior who always treated everyone with so much respect. I literally begged him to do one more stint with the park board the last time he came on board. Literally. But, when he saw value and true need he seems to have always managed to find the time and energy, whether or not he got any recognition for it. The light shines a little dimmer without Melvin being here, and we will miss him. But I feel so fortunate to have had the privilege to call him both mentor and friend.
