The sea of swimmers looks like mullet swimming all over each other. The start of the triathlon is hard to guard, as waves of over 100 swimmers start every five minutes.
Beach Patrol lifeguards, police, sheriff’s deputies, along with other groups in kayaks, Jet Skis, and boats watch over the masses, trying to pick out the ones that are tired, get cramps, panic or have sudden medical issues during the swim.
Some 70 or 80 require minor assistance, and a handful are brought quickly to shore to be checked out by EMS. The Galveston Police Dive Team is suited up and ready, just in case.
This Sunday is the Memorial Hermann Ironman 70.3 Texas. The event is based at the perfect venue for a triathlon, Moody Gardens. Triathletes typically come with a full entourage of family and friends. They usually have some degree of disposable income, and like to visit local attractions before and after the race. Most importantly, they like the logistics to be simple.
I remember many times coming into a new town for a race and, on top of the normal pre-race jitters, having to navigate large cities to find the swim area, bike and run course, and different transition areas. At Moody Gardens it’s one stop shopping. On Galveston Island, it’s easy to find your way around, find parking, and enjoy all that our amazing venue has to offer.
We’re looking at around 3,000 athletes, along with all their entourage. Sports tourism is a growing industry, and triathlon is one of the fastest growing sports around.
This is a “Half Ironman,” so it involves a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, and a 13.1-mile run. Not for those who aren’t really trained up!
The Beach Patrol and the police department marine division’s dive team work closely to provide water security. We work a sort of zone defense strategy. Lifeguards on rescue boards are placed strategically throughout the course with lifeguard supervisors on Jet Skis covering zones.
The police boat protects the race from boat traffic, and is ready to dive for someone if the need arises. Using a system of whistles and hand signals rescues are made and tired swimmers are removed from the water.
Every racer is tracked by an identifying number and a chip. EMS, police, and volunteer crews coordinate emergencies, aid and logistical support through a central dispatch. A whole lot of work goes on behind the scenes to support racers and minimize risk.
There are some inconveniences on the road parts of the race, particularly the bike. Fortunately, our Galveston Police officers who plan and work the event are pro’s, as are the city crews who handle all the details of making the roads safe for everyone. So, it really minimizes the impact on traffic and the community.
But ultimately this is a great event for the island. When these thousands of sports tourists head home, they will spread the word. Galveston is a fantastic place to visit and has something for everyone.
