I know it’s sooner than later, but new TV commercials are calling us to comment. There’s something about the new batch that makes them more appealing than usual.
I think it’s because they’re prettier. More colorful. Full of familiar, much loved music. So, hurrah for the latest, with a few exceptions.
One exception is that horrible looking turkey who sponsors a worthy cause, but is just hideous to look at. Go away, fake turkey. (The worthy cause is quitting smoking, in case you forgot.)
In the pretty category is well-loved music. I will stop for the new Volkswagen ad because they’re playing Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence.”
“Hello darkness my old friend.”
In yet another offering, for another car, they’re playing “Here’s to you, Mrs. Robinson, Jesus loves you more than you will know.” Also by my beloved S and G.
Anytime they play some golden oldies, they got me. At least for the length of the song.
Some of the ads feature children and I mostly love them.
I like the couple sitting in front of the TV who suddenly discover their toddler is out of bed and has his whole room covered in toys with which he’s playing. That features a baby monitor that’s not working.
I like the child who climbs into the pretty car to impress the little girl who’s watching. She’s impressed. He says to the man in the driver’s seat, “Just drive, Mr. Robinson.”
I would just love to know what happens next. Does Mr. Robinson, puzzled though he may be, go ahead and drive a little bit. Who knows?
Speaking of auto commercials, there’s one that says, “SUV used to mean something.”
And I started thinking I don’t really remember what SUV does really mean. And I started watching and reading and nowhere does it tell what the letters mean. Finally, on Google, I read about Sports Utility Vehicles. Once in a while, they ought to say the words, for those of us who really didn’t know.
There’s one commercial that’s really handsome, full of serendipity and extremely honoring to all of the heroes with a Western background.
It’s from Boot Barn and it’s beautiful.
Do you like the one about the “She Shed” that’s on fire. The lady finds out her “She Shed” is covered by insurance.
And we all find out that women can have “She Sheds” just like men can have Man Caves. And that’s a nice revelation, I think.
The best on TV nowadays is one from the aforementioned Google. Google notes that anybody can do anything if he applies himself. A big boost in self-satisfaction.
I love Google. It’s my main source of valuable information. I Googled Google and found out they have all kinds of helpful departments to help all kinds of people and businesses.
Long live Google.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.