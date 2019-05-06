Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.