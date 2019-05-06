There’s a new play on Broadway based on the movie “Network.”
I heard about it on TV, and I remember one thing from the movie. It’s a guy urging everybody to open their windows and shout out the words, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!”
As it their wont, the folks at Merriam-Webster have made a list of folks who feel that way.
It’s timely, because we seem to be living in an angry time. And it’s interesting, because many are the words you have not heard before, probably.
But if you want to express your anger, you may need some of these.
Disputatious refers to somebody, probably a friend, who disagrees with every plan you make, creating a debate, from whence the word was born.
Agonistic means somebody engaged in a contest or struggle. This is a person who is argumentative, a word that suites me fine by itself.
Somebody who is captious has an inclination to stress faults and raise objections. A lot of lawyers are by nature captious.
Peevish. This is one you’ve probably heard. It means habitually complaining. It can also mean perversely obstinate. We all know peevish people, I guess.
The newest of the “disagreeable” words is hangry. It is not, however, a creation of millennials, because it has been used a long time.
Hangry, just like it looks and sounds, describes somebody who is angry because he’s hungry. Have you ever been in that situation? Maybe when your café order doesn’t come out fast enough.
On the other hand, there’s “stomachful,” which is certainly the opposite of hangry, or is it?
When you have had a stomachful of something, you have had enough. More than enough. It makes you resentful.
Here’s one I never heard, but it makes sense. “Fumish.”
To fume is to be in a state of irritation. Doesn’t take much for some of us.
I have seen this word used in various writings, but never knew what it really meant.
Choleric refers to the four humors of the body, which are phlegm, black bile, yellow bile and blood. Choler was another term for yellow bile. If your bodily fluids are messed up, it’s a cause of anger.
Here’s one we know. “Cranky.” I have a tendency to connect it with either children or cranky old men. A cranky person is bad tempered. It can also mean crochety, which is full of twists and turns.
Why I connect it with old men I don’t know. I guess I think of them as grumpy.
Maybe they are “irascible,” marked by a hot temper and easily provoked anger. People who get into road rage incidents are irascible. Ornery.
So remember to keep your cool and don’t be described with any of these surly words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.