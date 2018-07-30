You probably read about the two girls from Texas City who took first place at the national robotics contest in Louisville, Ky., in June.
Alana Lee and Diara Tsikis, both 14 and students at Blocker Middle School, took gold in the middle school category, according to a recent report in this newspaper.
Another side of the story was unfolded before members of the Community Advisory Committee as Harvey Cappell explained his part of the project.
Cappell is an engineer. He is also an author. But in this particular scenario, he shone as a mentor, a tutor and an angel. An angel in the sense of angels who develop backing for Broadway plays.
He went with his hand out to get money for the girls to go win the prize.
Cappell has been volunteering at Blocker for 20 years, he said, beginning in the STEM program.
STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and has been a big, big program in public schools for several years. Both Blocker and Texas City High School have state-of-the-art STEM labs. When I visited Blocker, I felt like I was in a college.
So as interest in robotics grew and the numbers of children wanting to get involved grew, costs grew. Costs that were not in the regular budget.
On the first day, they needed 10 robots. They cost between $600 and $700 each, Cappell said.
He then said, “I’ll get the money,” because he knew there were lots more costs to come.
He went to the Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future, and that organization, created for just such needs, came in to help.
He called on Marathon Petroleum Corp., and Marathon came in with lots of money, he said.
He went to Jack and Margaret Ploss, a local couple who like to get involved in local projects, he said.
Jack Ploss just made out a check.
He had done engineering for Saba Motors in Texas City, so Cappell hit them up for some money. And he was not disappointed.
Samano’s Hobbies in Webster and TnT Signs also helped out.
Ruth Rendon of Cappell’s Texas City Rotary Club passed the hat among those members, who came through with more help.
And robotics teachers Stacy Richardson of Blocker, and James Jobe of Texas City High School, contributed their guidance and expertise, which included computer software, because all the robots, created as part of a rescue operation, are computer controlled.
The team went to Fort Worth and amassed enough points in state competition to go to state. They went to state in Corpus Christi. The high school team won bronze at the nationals.
Thanks to a lot of generous people, all their dreams came true.
