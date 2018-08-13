From my bedroom window at The Village, I can see the top of a big blue dumpster, most of which is encased in a brick wall.
It serves a bunch of apartments, I think, including the ones across the street in another long building.
One morning, as I was cranking up the computer next to my bedroom window, I noticed a new looking white plastic lawn chair sitting in proximity to the wall of the dumpster station.
No clue as to where it came from.
Next came a lady with a ponytail who went inside the dumpster enclosure, stayed a bit and then came out. She had not been carrying any trash that I could see.
Next came a man in a pickup truck and he and the woman went inside the enclosure, dallied a bit, and then came out.
He drove off and she walked away. A mystery unsolved.
Not too long after I heard a noise, and checking out the window once more, discovered the big dumpster truck backing up to the dumpster.
The white plastic lawn chair was no longer in sight.
The truck picked up the dumpster and shook, shook, shook as debris tumbled out into its innards.
The truck lowered the dumpster and I could see there were still big white bags inside it.
Again, the big truck picked it up and shook, shook and out came other articles, plunging into the maw of the big truck.
Once again, it was lowered and I could see one big white bag hung on the edge of the dumpster. As the dumpster was being lowered, I could also see a few things flying about.
Then one of the men from the truck, wearing a yellow safety vest, went around picking up the few scattered pieces and I thought “good for him.” He then reached up to the dumpster and pushed the errant white bag back into the enclosure of the dumpster.
He climbed aboard, and away they went, having done a proper job of taking care of all our trash.
So far, nothing else has happened within my purview.
Later, I went to dump my own trash. Within the concrete block surrounding walls were the white plastic chair, along with a recliner that has been there for some time, and a chest of drawers. Surprise.
It is too hot for walkers to be out. I am looking forward to the cooler weather when I can get out and meet some more of the neighbors.
I feel like I have been hibernating in the air conditioning, grateful for its cool breeze. Others with whom I have discussed the weather say the same thing.
We who are retired are all going to be hermits until this furnace blast of summer lets up a bit.
Thank goodness for A/C and TV. Pray the electricity stays on.
