For a few months, our newer full-time staff members have been getting acclimated to their new jobs. Josh Bailey is one of the six new hires we made in October. He’s a great addition to the staff and brings special skills to our team.
He was originally from Nebraska, then Oklahoma, California, and eventually attended college in Missoula, Montana. In high school, he lived in Apple Valley, California, where he wrestled, played soccer, and bowled. He also interned in the office of Congressman Paul Cook, where he increased his administrative capability, experienced working with people, and learned how much you have to apply yourself to effect any type of meaningful change.
During college in Montana, he worked as a ski patrol at a local resort, but felt like there wasn’t enough action. He also managed a GameStop for a year and a half long stint, which he enjoyed because he was a big gamer, is a decent salesman, and likes people. He also got into lifesaving and was a swim instructor at the local YMCA.
From there, he was ready for a life change. He saw a news program about what was going on here during Hurricane Harvey. He saw lifeguards working in concert with other public safety entities to save lives and knew that was what he wanted to be part of. Since not a large percentage of our nation’s lifeguard agencies operate at that kind of level, Galveston was where he wanted to be.
Josh showed up here for lifeguard tryouts. He impressed us with his enthusiasm. He also impressed us with a big book of all his accomplishments that he brought to the perfunctory interview that we do with all our seasonal staff. When, at the end of the season, a full-time spot opened up, he was hired. We’re looking to build capacity in our organization, which includes leadership development. Josh is full of potential, and we decided to hire him even though he had only been here a short time.
Since Josh started working full-time, he feels that he’s learned a myriad of new skills. He’d never been on a rescue board, done maintenance projects, or dispatched. More importantly, he has developed a deep appreciation for Galveston and Beach Patrol’s place in it. He feels like it’s an “honor to work for Beach Patrol, which plays such an important part in the community.”
I chose Josh to lead a group to explore expansion of our core mission. Part of what we’re working on here, which is part of a larger change within the Park Board, is changing our decision-making process to be more collaborative and less hierarchical. So, Josh headed up a group of his bosses to look at what five words we feel best expresses the essence of what we do. Josh and his team rounded it out with two additional, and I have to say very important, concepts. Now our mission is encapsulated by the words “Prevent, Rescue, Enforce, Educate, and Train.”
Nice work Josh!
