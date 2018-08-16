Beach guards routinely make rescues of people caught in large surf or rip currents who are 40 yards to 100 yards offshore. Sometimes the victims are much farther out. The guards have to swim through currents, waves, and sometimes sea life to reach the people who need them.
If the victim submerges before the guard gets to them, there is little or no chance of locating them in the small window of time we have to revive them before they suffer brain damage or death.
For beach lifeguards — every rescue is a race against time.
Of all the public safety groups, lifeguards rely the least on equipment — and the most on physical conditioning. Because every rescue is a race, every beach lifeguard is an athlete. And not only do we have to recruit athletes, but we have to ensure they stay in top physical conditioning throughout the season. To do this every day, they go through a rigorous training session that includes physical conditioning and skills practice.
We also use competition. Competition is as woven throughout the lifeguard culture as reading is through education. We have local competitions weekly. We compete with other groups in Texas. And once a year, a select few lifeguards and juniors compete in the United States National Lifeguard Championships. Those that qualify meet hundreds of beach guards and junior guards from around the country. They share stories and ideas, learn about techniques, equipment and how other beaches and agencies are managed. And they bring that knowledge and enthusiasm back.
This year, the championships were in Virginia Beach, which is interesting in itself because of the level of support and resources the city puts into its beachfront.
Galveston did well, especially when you consider we competed against the best of the best in the entire country. Our junior guard team crushed it with Nadine Barrera, eighth in swim rescue; Noah Barrera, eighth in 2K beach run; Axel Denner, sixth in 2K beach run and seventh in beach flags; Mac Livanec, ninth in 2K beach run and eighth in beach flags; and Will Brindley getting seventh in beach flags and eighth in the rescue race.
Our lifeguard team also did well, particularly in the age group categories, which start at 30 years of age. Top 10th place finishes in age group events included our resident rock star athlete Kevin Anderson, who got fourth place in both run-swim-run and in the American Ironman (run-swim-paddle-row). He also got fifth in the international ironman (run-swim-paddle-surfski) and in the surf swim. And in the surf ski race he got fifth. He also got a 14th spot against the young bucks in the open surf ski race.
I had a decent year as well with age group finishes of third in surf ski and in American ironman, fourth in run-swim-run and in the beach run, fifth in surf swim and in international ironman, sixth in Ironguard (run-swim-paddle), and seventh in the rescue board race.
All in all, we did G-town proud!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.