I read it recently in one of the funny papers. Oh, sure, the funnies are a really good study of what’s going on in the world.
One person said to another how glad he was he had lived a long time, because he had gotten to see and enjoy so many things that younger people were missing. Or words to that effect.
The older I get, the happier I am that I learned to dance during the big-band era and continued to dance to, and listen to, all kinds of good music.
To me, what’s going on right now has left the realm of real music and become, mostly, gibberish.
In my teens, Benny Goodman and Vaughn Monroe were playing songs with words and a beat you could dance to.
The lyrics had interesting rhymes, like “Dancing in the dark, ‘til the tune ends, I’m dancing in the dark, and it soon ends.”
Songs with messages. Mostly about love. A little later, when the country folks joined in, they were mostly about unrequited love, along with hound dogs and pickup trucks.
Along came the ’60s, and we were all loving “My Girl,” by the Temptations and “The Twist,” by Chubby Checker. And who could forget the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer.” The dancing got faster. Especially the twist.
With the ’70s came “Ah, ha, ha, ha, Stayin’ Alive” and “Killing Me Softly.” They called it classic rock. It had a lot of soul, but was still danceable. Slowly.
And speaking of love. The ’80s included “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and the answer was not much. Also an ’80s hit, which I still love, was “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” by Cyndi Lauper. A classic.
The ’90s usher in “I Will Always Love You,” which some people must still be playing at weddings, along with “My Heart Will Go On,” by Celine Dion. Tearjerkers.
Then came the turn of the century, when some people were afraid all the calendars was going to mess up. Remember that?
I read a list of the most popular 2000 songs and didn’t recognize a thing. Didn’t know most of the artists. Finally saw Destiny’s Child. I know who they are.
Entering the lists for the rest of the 2000s is, believe it or not, Tim McGraw, whom I believed to be a country singer. But here he is in the rock group.
Also included is Blake Shelton, another crossover.
And I suppose if I knew the Texas Two-Step, I could dance to those. I tried it once, but I wasn’t very good.
Finally, I guess I have to hang up my dancing shoes.
But I still am going to listen to, and sing along with, the golden oldies.
