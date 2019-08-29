With Labor Day upon us, we’re expecting several hundred thousand people to be on the island this weekend. That allows many chances to have something go wrong.
We’ve had a number of close calls in recent weeks. Most, or all, of these incidents happened at least partly due to momentary lapses in judgment.
People do things when on vacation or out recreating that they would never do in their normal life. Parents who no doubt are normally extremely attentive to their children lose them repeatedly at our large beach parks.
We can have up to 60 lost children in a single day at Stewart Beach alone. People who aren’t generally risk takers swim far from shore and/or pay no attention to warning signs, flags or lifeguard instructions.
Are the parents bad parents? Are the people ignoring safety messages intentionally? Not in my opinion.
All of us get in a different mindset when we’re away from our routine and when we do something fun. We throw caution to the wind and immerse ourselves in the sea and sand and fun. This is good to a point, and that point is sometimes the shoreline.
Water isn’t our natural element. Situations can go wrong quickly in the water, so it only takes a momentary lapse of judgment, or seconds of inattention, for situations to break bad.
But it doesn’t have to be that way. If people take a moment to observe their surroundings at the beach or pool does a lot. Asking someone who’s knowledgeable, like a lifeguard, for advice before getting wet means that you greatly reduce your chances of an accident.
When you go out this weekend to enjoy any type of water, remember to take a moment to be aware of your surroundings and potential risks. You also want to remember the basics, such as not swimming alone, staying hydrated, protecting yourself from the sun, observing signs and flags, feet first first time, alcohol and water don’t mix, and non-swimmers and children should wear lifejackets.
At the beach, people should also avoid swimming in areas where rip currents are likely, like near piers and jetties. These are protected by lifeguards and clearly marked with bilingual, iconic signage. You also want to avoid the water in the Ship Channel and San Luis Pass.
Choose to swim in areas protected by lifeguards. In beaches guarded by United States Lifesaving Association lifeguards, like Galveston, someone’s chances of drowning are 1 in 18 million. In fact, we’re certified as an “Advanced Level” lifeguard agency.
Above all, “you” are responsible for the safety of yourself and your family. Lifeguards provide an extra layer of protection in case your safety net lapses temporarily. We will be out in force, along with our partners in public safety. Additionally, the County’s Citizens Emergency Response Team will be at the San Luis Pass, Beach Patrol Wave Watchers up and down the beach, and the Jesse Tree Survivor Support Network will be on standby.
Enjoy the Labor Day weekend. See you on the beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.