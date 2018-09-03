About the time I start thinking nothing is real anymore, a funny paper incident reminds me once again that life lived among the made-up characters of comic land can truly mirror things that go on, or used to go on, in real life.
Just recently, a strip called “Born Loser” had a child running back and forth, back and forth, then asking the adult on the scene if he had noticed anything.
When the man asks “What,” the child says, “How much faster I run with my new sneakers.”
I’ll bet I’m not the only mom who has heard those words in that exact situation.
When my children got a new pair of Keds, they always demonstrated that the new shoes were faster.
A lot of the strips lately had changed a bit.
A strip Aug. 26 featured advice from the goat and the pig telling folks arguing how to handle differences. Their words: “Yell louder because volume convinces, insult more because disrespect opens hearts, listen to more shows that make you hate everyone, divided we thrive, it’s divided we fall, oh well I was close, I will insult you ‘til I convince you.”
Several of the named heroes of their stories have slid off onto the sidelines while the supporting actors take center stage. For instance, we did not see Luann in days; while her teenaged friend Gunther worried over the marriage of his mother to a man he’s really not crazy about.
Mom and her fiancé acquired a new home and fixed up the old one for the Gunther and his friend, Les. It was all very unpleasant and realistic.
Then the boys held a garage sale, on the urging of Les, who did not like the old-fashioned furniture, and got rid of everything except a high chair
All this seems realistically real to me.
In “Crankshaft,” Ralph was at the drive-in, sharing his radio music with a carhop. What’s playing was “You’re so supreme, lyrics I write to you, scheme just for the sight of you,” which of course comes from “I Can’t Get Started,” featuring Bunny Berigan. So, I got that in my head and sang it all day long.
Also realistic and up to the minute was “Sally Forth,” who dressed up as a comic character with her husband, her daughter and the daughter’s two girlfriends to go to Comic-Con, which was really going on in San Diego at that time.
I knew someone who went as a comic hero to Comic-Con and was engaged in the whole interesting masquerade.
Not to be outdone by Sally, the folks in “Funky Winkerbean” got into the act. Les, also a supporting actor, announced he was awarded the Eisner Award, named after the legendary comic strip creator Will Eisner.
Where was the honor awarded? At Comic Con in San Diego. (Which I think is the really big one.)
“Is it hot and muggy there,” asked his friends.
“Yeah, but it’s a dry muggy,” Les replies.
That sounded sort of familiar.
